Area basketball players picked for East-West All-Star games

East-West All-Star logo

GREENSBORO — The HSXtra.com boys player of the year and the JournalNow.com girls player of the year headline this year's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star basketball rosters.

Northern Guilford's Nolan Hodge, the HSXtra.com honoree from Northern Guilford, is on the West boys roster, along with Bishop McGuinness' Dawson McAlhany and Mount Tabor's Finley Simmons. The team will be coached by Tabor's Andy Muse.

The West girls team includes the JournalNow.com honoree, Emily Hege from North Davidson. Dudley's Frank McNeil is the West assistant coach.

The East-West basketball games will be played Monday, July 11, at the Greensboro Coliseum. The girls game tips off at 6:30 p.m., with the boys game to follow at approximately 8:30.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

