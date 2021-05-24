 Skip to main content
Area basketball players selected for East-West All-Star games
Area basketball players selected for East-West All-Star games

West Forsyth East Forsyth Girls Basketball (copy) (copy)

West Forsyth's Shakira Baskerville will play for the West girls team in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

GREENSBORO — Six area basketball players have been chosen to participate in this year's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games.

The West boys team will include Reidsville guard Breon Pass and Grimsley wing Daniel Cooper, and Reynolds' Billy Martin will serve as an assistant to head coach Sonny Schofield of Statesville.

The West girls team will feature West Forsyth's Shakira Baskerville, Dudley's Mariah Frazier and Diamond Monroe and Northwest Guilford's Jadyn Murray.

The East-West basketball games will be played Monday, July 19, at the Greensboro Coliseum. The girls game will tip off at 6:30, followed by the boys game at approximately 8:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the coliseum via Ticketmaster.

The East-West soccer games will be played Tuesday, July 20, at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park. The girls game kicks off at 6:30, followed by the boys game.

The East-West football game is Wednesday, July 21, at Grimsley's Jamieson Stadium and kicks off at 8 p.m.

Full rosters for all five games can be found at www.eastwestallstars.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

