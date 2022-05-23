Area high school football schedules

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
DAVIE COUNTY
Aug. 19: At Mooresville, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: West Rowan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: At North Davidson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: Reagan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: At Parkland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Glenn, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
EAST FORSYTH
Aug. 19: Northwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: At Rolesville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Off
Sept. 9: South Iredell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Reagan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Davie County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: Parkland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: At Glenn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
GLENN
Aug. 19: Fayetteville Terry Sanford, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: At Ragsdale
Sept. 2: Charlotte Chambers, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Parkland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Reagan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: At Davie County, 7 p.m.
MOUNT TABOR
Aug. 19: Richmond, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: At North Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Page, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: At Davie County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: At Glenn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: Reagan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Parkland, 7 p.m.
PARKLAND
Aug. 19: South Rowan, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Off
Sept. 2: Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: At Andrews
Sept. 16: Glenn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: At Reagan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: Davie County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
REAGAN
Aug. 19: North Davidson
Aug. 26: At Grimsley
Sept. 2: Charlotte Myers Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: At Glenn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: At Davie County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Parkland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.
REYNOLDS
Aug. 19: At High Point Central, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: At Northwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Davie County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: At Parkland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: Glenn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Reagan, 7 p.m.
WEST FORSYTH
Aug. 19: At Asheville Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Matthews Weddington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Parkland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: At Glenn, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: At Reagan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Davie County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
METRO 4-A
GRIMSLEY
Aug. 19: At Clayton, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Reagan
Sept. 2: Off
Sept. 9: Southern Pines Pinecrest
Sept. 16: At Southeast Guilford
Sept. 23: Northwest Guilford
Sept. 30: At Western Guilford
Oct. 7: At Ragsdale
Oct. 14: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 21: At Page
Oct. 28: Northern Guilford
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Aug. 19: At Eastern Guilford
Aug. 26: Smith
Sept. 2: Eastern Alamance
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: Ragsdale
Sept. 23: At Southeast Guilford
Sept. 30: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 7: At Northwest Guilford
Oct. 14: Page
Oct. 21: At Western Guilford
Oct. 28: At Grimsley
NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Aug. 19: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: North Davidson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Western Guilford
Sept. 23: At Grimsley
Sept. 30: Page
Oct. 7: Northern Guilford
Oct. 14: At Ragsdale
Oct. 21: At Southeast Guilford
Oct. 28: Southwest Guilford
PAGE
Aug. 19: Dudley
Aug. 26: Reidsville
Sept. 2: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Southwest Guilford
Sept. 23: Ragsdale
Sept. 30: At Northwest Guilford
Oct. 7: Western Guilford
Oct. 14: At Northern Guilford
Oct. 21: Grimsley
Oct. 28: Southeast Guilford
RAGSDALE
Aug. 19: At Northeast Guilford
Aug. 26: Glenn
Sept. 2: At Oak Grove
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Northern Guilford
Sept. 23: At Page
Sept. 30: Southeast Guilford
Oct. 7: Grimsley
Oct. 14: Northwest Guilford
Oct. 21: At Southwest Guilford
Oct. 28: Western Guilford
SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Aug. 19: Southern Guilford
Aug. 26: At Dudley
Sept. 2: Off
Sept. 9: Durham Jordan
Sept. 16: Grimsley
Sept. 23: Northern Guilford
Sept. 30: At Ragsdale
Oct. 7: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 14: At Western Guilford
Oct. 21: Northwest Guilford
Oct. 28: At Page
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Aug. 19: Oak Grove
Aug. 26: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: High Point Central
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: Page
Sept. 23: Western Guilford
Sept. 30: At Northern Guilford
Oct. 7: At Southeast Guilford
Oct. 14: At Grimsley
Oct. 21: Ragsdale
Oct. 28: At Northwest Guilford
WESTERN GUILFORD
Aug. 19: Morehead
Aug. 26: Northeast Guilford
Sept. 2: At Southern Guilford
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: Northwest Guilford
Sept. 23: At Southwest Guilford
Sept. 30: Grimsley
Oct. 7: At Page
Oct. 14: Southwest Guilford
Oct. 21: Northern Guilford
Oct. 28: At Ragsdale
MID-STATE 3-A
ATKINS
Aug. 19: At Walkertown
Aug. 26: Carver, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: TBA
Sept. 9: TBA
Sept. 16: At Smith
Sept. 23: At Dudley
Sept. 30: Southern Guilford
Oct. 7: Eastern Guilford
Oct. 14: At Northeast Guilford
Oct. 21: At High Point Central
Oct. 28: Rockingham County
DUDLEY
Aug. 19: At Page
Aug. 26: Southeast Guilford
Sept. 2: Durham Hillside
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At High Point Central
Sept. 23: Atkins
Sept. 30: At Smith
Oct. 7: At Northeast Guilford
Oct. 14: Rockingham County
Oct. 21: At Southern Guilford
Oct. 28: Eastern Guilford
EASTERN GUILFORD
Aug. 19: Northern Guilford
Aug. 26: At Williams
Sept. 2: At Western Alamance
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: Northeast Guilford
Sept. 23: At High Point Central
Sept. 30: Rockingham County
Oct. 7: At Atkins
Oct. 14: Southern Guilford
Oct. 21: At Smith
Oct. 28: At Dudley
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Aug. 19: Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: Andrews, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: At Southwest Guilford
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: Dudley
Sept. 23: Eastern Guilford
Sept. 30: At Northeast Guilford
Oct. 7: At Rockingham County
Oct. 14: At Smith
Oct. 21: Atkins
Oct. 28: At Southern Guilford
NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Aug. 19: Ragsdale
Aug. 26: At Western Guilford
Sept. 2: At Morehead
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Eastern Guilford
Sept. 23: At Southern Guilford
Sept. 30: High Point Central
Oct. 7: Dudley
Oct. 14: Atkins
Oct. 21: At Rockingham County
Oct. 28: Smith
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Aug. 19: At McMichael
Aug. 26: Morehead
Sept. 2: At Reidsville
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: Southern Guilford
Sept. 23: Smith
Sept. 30: At Eastern Guilford
Oct. 7: High Point Central
Oct. 14: At Dudley
Oct. 21: Northeast Guilford
Oct. 28: At Atkins
SMITH
Aug. 19: Andrews
Aug. 26: At Northern Guilford
Sept. 2: TBA
Sept. 9: TBA
Sept. 16: Atkins
Sept. 23: At Rockingham County
Sept. 30: Dudley
Oct. 7: At Southern Guilford
Oct. 14: High Point Central
Oct. 21: Eastern Guilford
Oct. 28: At Northeast Guilford
SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Aug. 19: At Southeast Guilford
Aug. 26: At Providence Grove
Sept. 2: Western Guilford
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Rockingham County
Sept. 23: Northeast Guilford
Sept. 30: At Atkins
Oct. 7: Smith
Oct. 14: At Eastern Guilford
Oct. 21: Dudley
Oct. 28: High Point Central
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Area teams
NORTH DAVIDSON
Aug. 19: At Reagan
Aug. 26: At Northwest Guilford
Sept. 2: Davie County
Sept. 9: East Rowan
Sept. 16: Asheville
Sept. 23: Off
Sept. 30: At Montgomery Central
Oct. 7: Oak Grove
Oct. 14: At Asheboro
Oct. 21: At Central Davidson
Oct. 28: Ledford
OAK GROVE
Aug. 19: At Southwest Guilford
Aug. 26: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Ragsdale
Sept. 9: Lexington
Sept. 16: West Stanly
Sept. 23: Off
Sept. 30: At Asheboro
Oct. 7: At North Davidson
Oct. 14: Ledford
Oct. 21: At Montgomery Central
Oct. 28: Central Davidson
MID-STATE 2-A
ANDREWS
Aug. 19: At Smith
Aug. 26: High Point Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: TBA
Sept. 9: Parkland
Sept. 16: At Reidsville
Sept. 23: McMichael
Sept. 30: At North Forsyth
Oct. 7: West Stokes
Oct. 14: At Morehead
Oct. 21: Off
Oct. 28: Walkertown
McMICHAEL
Aug. 19: Rockingham County
Aug. 26: Bartlett Yancey
Sept. 2: At South Stokes
Sept. 9: At Carver, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: West Stokes
Sept. 23: At Andrews
Sept. 30: Off
Oct. 7: At Morehead
Oct. 14: Walkertown
Oct. 21: Reidsville
Oct. 28: At North Forsyth
MOREHEAD
Aug. 19: At Western Guilford
Aug. 26: At Rockingham County
Sept. 2: Northeast Guilford
Sept. 9: Martinsville (Va.)
Sept. 16: North Forsyth
Sept. 23: Off
Sept. 30: At West Stokes
Oct. 7: McMichael
Oct. 14: Andrews
Oct. 21: At Walkertown
Oct. 28: At Reidsville
NORTH FORSYTH
Aug. 19: At Forbush
Aug. 26: Mount Tabor
Sept. 2: Lexington
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At Morehead
Sept. 23: Reidsville
Sept. 30: Andrews
Oct. 7: At Walkertown
Oct. 14: North Surry
Oct. 21: At West Stokes
Oct. 28: McMichael
REIDSVILLE
Aug. 19: At Western Alamance
Aug. 26: At Page
Sept. 2: Rockingham County
Sept. 9: Eastern Alamance
Sept. 16: Andrews
Sept. 23: At North Forsyth
Sept. 30: Walkertown
Oct. 7: Off
Oct. 14: At West Stokes
Oct. 21: At McMichael
Oct. 28: Morehead
WALKERTOWN
Aug. 19: Atkins
Aug. 26: At Lexington
Sept. 2: Eastern Randolph
Sept. 9: Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Off
Sept. 23: West Stokes
Sept. 30: At Reidsville
Oct. 7: North Forsyth
Oct. 14: At McMichael
Oct. 21: Morehead
Oct. 28: At Andrews
WEST STOKES
Aug. 19: South Stokes
Aug. 26: At North Surry
Sept. 2: East Surry
Sept. 9: Off
Sept. 16: At McMichael
Sept. 23: At Walkertown
Sept. 30: Morehead
Oct. 7: At Andrews
Oct. 14: Reidsville
Oct. 21: North Forsyth
Oct. 28: At Galax (Va.)
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
Area teams
BISHOP McGUINNESS
Aug. 19: Greenville Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: At South Stokes
Sept. 2: Graham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: At North Raleigh Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: At Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: Carver, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: Off
Oct. 7: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: At Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Huntersville Christ the King, 7 p.m.
CARVER
Aug. 19: At North Moore, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: At Atkins, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Gastonia Highland Tech, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: McMichael, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Huntersville Christ the King, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23: At Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: Off
Oct. 14: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: At Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: At Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.
WINSTON-SALEM PREP
All home games at Atkins HS
Aug. 19: Off
Aug. 26: At Lake Norman Charter, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: At Parkland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: At Walkertown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Off
Sept. 23: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7: At Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Huntersville Christ the King, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Carver, 7 p.m.
NCISAA
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
All home games at High Point Sports Complex
Aug. 19: North Wake Saints, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26: At Harrells Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2: Raleigh Grace Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: At Asheville Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Off
Sept. 23: At Matthews Covenant Day, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: At Cabarrus (Cannon School/Concord Academy), 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21: At Huntersville SouthLake Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28: Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Ga.), 7 p.m.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.