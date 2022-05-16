Area players dominate East-West football roster

GREENSBORO — Eighteen players from area high schools are on the West roster for this year's N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game. That's half of the 36-man roster that will be coached by Grimsley's Darryl Brown in the July 13 game on his Whirlies' home field at Jamieson Stadium.
Here are the area players who were selected for the game:
• Tim Davis, S, East Forsyth
• Zion Dixon, CB, Glenn
• David Eldridge, DT, West Forsyth
• Ellijah Ellis, DE, North Forsyth
• Jordan Farmer, CB, Southeast Guilford
• Jack Gooch, DE, Northern Guilford
• Tre'von Hester, RB, Page
• Tanner Jordan, ILB, North Davidson
• Zaharee Maddox, WR, Davie County
• Will Montgomery, CB, East Forsyth
• Jonathan Neal, OL, Dudley
• Cam Peoples, WR, Reidsville
• Tyson Resper, WR, Grimsley
• Evan Rhodes, ILB, Reynolds
• Andrew Siler, S, Ragsdale
• Jahmier Slade, QB, Dudley
• Riley Sullivan, K/P, North Davidson
• Jordan Watkins, S, Grimsley
Mount Tabor head coach Tiesuan Brown and longtime Reidsville assistant Al Hendricks will be among the assistants on Brown's West staff.
