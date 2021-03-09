Area players named to N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district teams

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association has honored a number of area players and coaches with all-district recognition (for the full teams, go to the NCBCA website):
BOYS
District 6
First team: Breon Pass (Reidsville).
District 7
First team: Caden Davis (Reynolds), Kadyn Dawkins (Eastern Guilford), Jaden Ellis (Page), Nolan Hodge (Northern Guilford).
Second team: Daniel Cooper (Grimsley), Daniel Fulp (Mount Tabor), Ayden Gamble (Dudley), Drew Watkins (Northwest Guilford).
Third team: Will Gray (East Forsyth), Jackson Helms (Northern Guilford), Tyreik Leach (Reynolds), Jeremiah Scales (Glenn), Kamell Smith (Eastern Guilford), Adonijah Whitley (Northern Guilford).
Player of the year: Kadyn Dawkins (Eastern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Joseph Spinks (Eastern Guilford).
District 8
First team: Jamarien Dalton (North Davidson).
Player of the year: Jamarien Dalton (North Davidson).
District 11
First team: Peyton Compton (Forbush), Jahreece Lynch (North Surry), Zaharee Maddox (Davie County).
Second team: Ben Chesnet (North Stokes).
Third team: James McCreary (North Surry), Brooks Sizemore (Mount Airy).
GIRLS
District 6
Third team: Hope Smith (Rockingham County), Jamea Thomas (Morehead).
District 7
First team: Shakira Baskerville (West Forsyth), Mariah Frazier (Dudley), Diamond Monroe (Dudley), Jadyn Murray (Northwest Guilford).
Second team: Minnie Griffin (Parkland), Taylor Haynes (Northern Guilford), La'Niya Simes (East Forsyth), Madison Young (Northwest Guilford).
Third team: Quinzia Fulmore (Dudley), Jadyn Hoover (East Forsyth), Reagan Maynard (Page), Jadyn Newsome (Northern Guilford).
Player of the year: Shakira Baskerville (West Forsyth).
Coach of the year: Kim Furlough (Northern Guilford).
District 8
First team: Emily Hege (North Davidson).
Second team: Zaire Jones (Oak Grove), Courtney McMillan (North Davidson).
Player of the year: Emily Hege (North Davidson).
District 11
First team: Emma Santoro (West Stokes), Hannah Spainhour (West Stokes).
Second team: Addie Phipps (Mount Airy).
Third team: Mia McMillen (Surry Central).
Player of the year: Emma Santoro (West Stokes).
Coach of the year: Dillon Bobbitt (West Stokes).
