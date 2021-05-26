Area soccer players selected for East-West All-Star games

GREENSBORO — Ten area soccer players have been chosen to participate in this year’s N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star games.

The West boys team will include Northern Guilford midfielder Johnthomas Buckley, Western Guilford defender Lane Decker, Ragsdale defender Rohan Gupta, West Forsyth midfielder Jesse Guzman, High Point Central defender Sullivan Smith and North Forsyth goalkeeper Humberto Tapia.

The West girls team will feature East Forsyth midfielder Payton Eubanks, Southwest Guilford midfielder Kendall France, West Forsyth defender Avery McGuirt and Reynolds midfielder Millie Murphy.

The East-West soccer games will be played Tuesday, July 20, at Macpherson Stadium in Bryan Park. The girls game kicks off at 6:30, followed by the boys game.

The East-West basketball games are Monday, July 19, at the the Greensboro Coliseum. The girls game will tip off at 6:30, followed by the boys game at approximately 8:30.

The East-West football game is Wednesday, July 21, at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium and kicks off at 8 p.m.

Full rosters for all five games can be found at www.eastwestallstars.com.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

