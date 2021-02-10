Area volleyball players make all-state teams

Here are the area high school volleyball players who were named all-state for the 2020-21 school year:
N.C. VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION TEAMS
Class 4-A
Northwest Guilford: Avery Dole, Grace Hammond.
Reagan: Kaci Balser.
NCISAA TEAMS
Class 2-A
Caldwell: Gabby Black, Madison Bozarth, Lindsey MacDiarmid, Christina Phillips, Sophia Plasman.
Class 3-A
High Point Christian: Carson Brooks, Kennedy Powell.
Class 4-A
Wesleyan: Morgan Downs.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Joe Sirera
