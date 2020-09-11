Art Blevins, who for more than 30 years catered to the youth of the Winston-Salem community through his work at the city’s recreation centers, has died.
Blevins, 61, had battled pancreatic cancer since May but was admitted to Hospice care earlier this week, according to Tim Grant.
Grant, who used to be the city’s parks and recreation department’s director, said there was nobody who loved his job more than Blevins. During his 38 years of working at the city’s recreation centers Blevins spent most of his years at the Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center where he was a legendary figure.
“His love for people and his compassion for people is what I remember most about Art,” Grant said through tears on Friday morning.
The gym at Hanes Hosiery is named for Blevins, who coached just about every sport the center had to offer, but did more than just coach games.
“I can’t think of a better human being that I’ve known in my history of living in Winston-Salem,” said Claudette Weston, who got to know Blevins in the early 1990s. “Every year Art sent me a Mother’s Day card and he didn’t have to do that, but that shows you how much he cared for people who were in his life.”
Like many who were close to Blevins, they heard earlier in the week that Blevins had been moved to Hospice Care.
One of many youths that Blevins guided was Josh Howard, a former Glenn, Wake Forest and NBA star. Howard, who lives and coaches in college in Dallas, Texas, said he has known Blevins for a long time.
Howard said Blevins never knew it but he was a celebrity in Winston-Salem.
“This is a tough one,” Howard said by phone from Dallas. “Just his impact on the community and especially the African American community is real. He welcomed anybody and everybody and it didn’t matter what race you are…. We need a lot more people in this world who treated people the way Mr. Art did.”
