Dr. Snow Brenner Daws can hear her former football coach in her head, and it tends to sooth her especially if she’s involved in a complicated surgery.

Daws, an orthopedic surgeon who lives with her family in Winston-Salem, thinks back to her days often as a High Point Central placekicker. Her coach, Gary Whitman, had a quote that appeared in several newspaper accounts of Daws’ game-winning kick that has stuck with her a long time.

“So Coach Whitman says ‘that Snow Brenner has ice in her veins so I don’t ever worry about her’” Daws said earlier this month about the newspaper quote detailing her game-winning kick deep in the playoffs in 1995. “I sometimes think about that, and what he said means a lot.”

Daws, 44, will be enshrined in the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame later this month and it’s a well-deserved honor.

Not only did she help the Bison win a crucial game on their way to the 1995 state championship game, she played four other sports in high school. She later played four years of soccer at Duke where she earned her undergraduate degree.

Daws went on to get her medical degree from Wake Forest and is in the minority for females who are orthopedic surgeons. Only six percent of orthopedic surgeons in the country are females.

“I do realize that back when I played football it was sort of the same thing of being in a man’s world, so maybe in some ways that trained me for what I’m doing now,” Daws said.

Play sports or play sports

When Snow was growing up in her tight-knit family she had five brothers and as the lone girl had no choice but to play sports.

Her mom, also named Snow, and her father, Bob, who played football at Wake Forest, sort of had a rule in the house.

“We either played sports or we played sports,” said Snow’s brother, Dane, who is the associate head coach of the Wake Forest men’s soccer team. “And looking back we didn’t cut Snow any breaks, and she didn’t want us to. We were pretty rough on her, but it was in a good way.”

Of the six siblings in the Brenner family four of them played a Division I sport in college. Dane played soccer at South Florida, but when he was in middle school remembers her older sister on the High Point Central football team.

“We would play in pickup football games while her games were going on but when she kicked we’d stop and go watch her,” Dane said. “And the coolest thing for me was dad was the public address announcer so that just added to the fun.”

As far as her competitive nature Dane said: "She always worked harder than anybody when it came to schoolwork, soccer, football whatever it was. I would dare say she might be even more competitive than any of us."

Snow, who also played basketball, ran track and played a year of volleyball, said their parents didn’t push them into sports.

“They said you don’t have to play any sports but you have to do something,” she said, “and since that’s all my brothers did, I just sort of gravitated to what they were doing.”

With all of her siblings playing sports for all those years she finds it ironic that she’s now helping children with their injuries. She focuses on the ankle and the foot working for Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medi-cine in Kernersville, Greensboro and High Point.

“We literally lived at High Point Orthopedics growing up and we would be there all the time,” Snow said about the many broken bones and other injuries the family had as they bounced from sport to sport. “I tore my ACL three times playing soccer and one time playing basketball.”

Dr. Ed Weller is someone that Snow says was a big influence on her.

“He did all my surgeries and I just love him, so when it came time to chose what direction I wanted to go in medicine I remembered how awesome he was for our family,” Snow said.

Right place, right time

Snow remembers vividly how she even got on the football team.

Her older brother was practicing with the varsity boys’ soccer team and Snow was on the JV girls’ soccer team. Whitman, who died in 2017, wandered over to the soccer team’s practice and Snow was there on the sideline waiting for her brother because he was her ride home.

“So Coach comes over and said we need a kicker for the JV football team is anybody interested?” Snow said. “And nobody raised their hand so I said ‘I’ll try it.’”

It wasn’t long after that when Whitman brought Snow over to the football field and she kicked a few field goals rather easily. “And coach says ‘you got the job,’” Snow said.

Snow played three JV games and then moved up to the varsity where she played for three seasons as the team’s top kicker.

Back then before social media her story was more local, until the Bison got to the semifinals of the state playoffs. On the road in Shelby she made a 21-yard field goal with nine seconds left to give the Bison a 16-14 victory.

Snow said she didn’t really feel the pressure in trying to make the short field goal for the win, but what she was feeling pressure about was the on-side kick that she had to perform.

To get the ball back late in the game she was instructed to kick it just 10 yards for the onside kick. It ended up working out and the Bison recovered the onside kick and it set up the drive that got them into field-goal range.

“That was the athletic part of all this because the onside kick was perfect because we got it back and then went down the field,” she said. “I think that actually gave me more confidence with the onside kick so making the field goal wasn’t as pressure packed.”

Maxpreps.com came out with a poll of the 10 best female kickers ever in 2012 within the United States and Brenner was fourth on that list. She was named the team MVP three times in her three years on the varsity and she made nine field goals in the 1995 season.

A teammates’ perspective

Antwon Stevenson, who is Glenn’s football coach, played for the Bison at the same time Snow was on the team. Stevenson said there was no doubt she belonged on the team, and was a very good kicker.

“She could make those field goals and was a valuable weapon for us,” Stevenson said.

When any of his current players need help after an injury Stevenson says he has no problems sending them to see Snow.

“We’ve sent several players to see her,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson says he tells some of those players that Snow was a teammate of his in high school.

“They come back after seeing her and want to know all the stories,” Stevenson said with a laugh.

What Stevenson remembers about those high-school days was how Snow never let anything bother her. She was focused on doing her job and didn’t worry about being the only girl on the team.

“Being the only girl in her family and having five brothers made her tough,” Stevenson said.

Snow is still the only girl in the NCHSAA record book that’s scored in a state championship game. After beating Shelby to get to the 1995 state championship game in 3-A, High Point Central lost to Bertie.

“I still think she holds the record for the only girl to score points in a state championship game in football in this state,” Stevenson said. “She was a one of a kind.”

Snow and Stevenson were part of a 14-1 team in that 1995 season.

Snow also had to work double duty in one game as she kicked a field goal right before halftime, then changed into a dress and was part of the homecoming court, before changing back into her football uniform for the second half.

"I can't remember which game that was but that was cool," Stevenson said.

Raising two children and sports

Snow and her husband, Chris, have a 12-year-old girl, who is also named Snow, and a 10-year-old boy named Wren. Both have the love of sports as well.

One of the things they agree on is not specializing on one sport year round. It’s no secret that overuse can lead to injuries and children playing one sport all year long sometimes doesn’t go well.

Snow is a big believer in sports helping you grow as a person, some-thing she experienced while growing up in such a sports-oriented family.

“Part of the reason I got an orthopedic residency is because people were impressed that I played football in high school and played soccer,” Snow said. “(Sports) gives you all of those qualities, hard work, time management, working with others, having difficult relationships sometimes, putting in that extra time. It gives you all those qualities as a human that you need to be successful in other areas.”

Snow says she’s lucky because her husband also comes from a big family and they were sports oriented as well.

“His sister played soccer at Duke and she was my roommate,” Snow said about meeting her future husband. “And another sister played soccer at Notre Dame and she was the Herman Trophy winner. And his brother-in-law played football at Notre Dame and another of his brother-in-law’s played soccer at Duke.”

Snow says it’s about common sense for children playing sports.

“Our kids are pretty good little athletes, but we just try and support them and we try to be reasonable about how much we commit to one sports. We try to diversify and that makes it fun.”

An inspiration for many others

Growing up with brothers, playing high school football and being the only girl on the team and also being in a male-dominated profession isn’t something Snow is apologizing for. Instead, she embraces how she has moved through life learning at every stop.

“I feel like I get men and I can communicate with them,” she said. “I can have good relationships with them. I'm so close with my brothers and when I played football that worked well for me and, you know, it just kind of all happened.”

If you think Snow goes around bragging to her patients about playing football then you don’t know her very well.

She doesn’t bring it up much unless she’s asked about it. She also doesn’t mind giving out advice.

“Someone I played with in high school reached out to me recently, because he coaches a Little League baseball team around here, and there's a girl that plays,” Snow said. “And he just wanted me to see if there's anything that I can offer her because they don't really know how to coach her or how to give her confidence.

"And so I texted her mom and said, ‘I'm happy to come talk to her.’ And I just said, ‘you can do anything you like and you don't have to ask for permission. You don't have to apologize for being here….You have to prove that you’re supposed to be there every day.’”

That’s some pretty sound advice.