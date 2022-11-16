 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atkins, East Forsyth top Mary Garber girls basketball field

Mary Garber Championship Reagan East Forsyth (copy)

East Forsyth players celebrate their victory in the Bell Davis Pitt Bracket championship game of the 2021 Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic. East Forsyth is the top seed this year in its bracket.

WINSTON-SALEM — Atkins and East Forsyth are the top seeds for the 33rd annual Mary Garber Tip-off Classic girls basketball tournament.

The pairings for the tournament, which will be played Nov. 19-23 at Atkins and Glenn high schools, were announced Wednesday during a luncheon at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club. Admission for each session is $7, and all games will be streamed live on BallerTV.com.

Here are the first-round matchups for the annual event, which is organized by the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club:

BELL DAVIS PITT BRACKET

At Atkins

First round

No. 8 Lexington vs. No. 1 East Forsyth, noon

No. 7 West Forsyth vs. No. 2 Reagan, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Wilkes vs. No. 3 Reynolds, 3 p.m.

No. 5 East Wilkes vs. No. 4 East Surry, 4:30 p.m.

ATRIUM HEALTH WAKE FOREST BAPTIST BRACKET

At Glenn

First round

No. 8 Carver vs. No. 1 Atkins, noon

No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 2 Parkland, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Forsyth at No. 3 Glenn, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Mount Tabor vs. No. 4 Walkertown, 4:30 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

