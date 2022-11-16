Atkins, East Forsyth top Mary Garber girls basketball field

WINSTON-SALEM — Atkins and East Forsyth are the top seeds for the 33rd annual Mary Garber Tip-off Classic girls basketball tournament.

The pairings for the tournament, which will be played Nov. 19-23 at Atkins and Glenn high schools, were announced Wednesday during a luncheon at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club. Admission for each session is $7, and all games will be streamed live on BallerTV.com.

Here are the first-round matchups for the annual event, which is organized by the Winston-Salem Sportsmen Club:

BELL DAVIS PITT BRACKET

At Atkins

First round

No. 8 Lexington vs. No. 1 East Forsyth, noon

No. 7 West Forsyth vs. No. 2 Reagan, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Wilkes vs. No. 3 Reynolds, 3 p.m.

No. 5 East Wilkes vs. No. 4 East Surry, 4:30 p.m.

ATRIUM HEALTH WAKE FOREST BAPTIST BRACKET

At Glenn

First round

No. 8 Carver vs. No. 1 Atkins, noon

No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 2 Parkland, 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Forsyth at No. 3 Glenn, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Mount Tabor vs. No. 4 Walkertown, 4:30 p.m.