Atkins promotes Desmon Baldwin to boys basketball head coach

WINSTON-SALEM — Atkins High School didn't have to look far to find a new boys basketball coach. Athletics director Leslie Long announced Wednesday that junior varsity head coach Desmon Baldwin will take over the Camels' program.

Baldwin has been the JV head coach and a varsity assistant under former head coach Marlon Brim for the last five seasons. Brim left Atkins in May to become head coach at West Forsyth.

"We are very excited for Coach Baldwin to move into his new role as head men's basketball coach," Long said in an email. "Coach Baldwin has proven to be a successful JV head coach, and we have witnessed this over the last five years. Coach Baldwin stood out to us not only with his high basketball IQ, but his understanding of our high academic standards and requirements for us to maintain a winning men's basketball program."

Baldwin played high school basketball and football at Reynolds and at North Forsyth and graduated from North Forsyth in 2009. He then spent six years in the U.S. Army before leaving the service and coaching AAU basketball. He spent six years coaching on the circuit, most recently with Team Invasion, and his teams won three state championships and a national championship during his tenure as a head coach.

"I have learned a lot about basketball from my father, who coached AAU for 20-plus years and coached many future collegiate athletes, as well as from my brother, Mitchell Baldwin, who played for R.J. Reynolds, winning two state championships and playing in college at UNC-Charlotte," Baldwin said. "Coaching Basketball is my true love and passion. I love teaching the game, challenging athletes to reach their true potential in basketball. I have been around it my whole life, witnessing it firsthand on many levels from a young age.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity and want to make Atkins basketball a household name in Forsyth County," he added. "I appreciate every coach before me that led me to the point I'm at today."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

