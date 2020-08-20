Austin Dillon will be back in the NASCAR Cup Series lineup this weekend at Dover, Del.
Dillon, who grew up in Welcome and recently moved to Thomasville, missed Sunday's road-course race at Daytona after testing positive for COVID-19.
Dillon tweeted a video clip this afternoon in which the actor says, "It's official boys, I'm back!"
A statement from Richard Childress Racing, posted by Jayski.com, says that Dillon has had two negative tests that were at least 24 hours apart. The statement also said that Dillon and the team had worked with NASCAR, his physician and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The Cup series will race on Saturday and on Sunday at Dover.
