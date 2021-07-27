Back for more: Jim Herman looking forward to defending his Wyndham Championship title

GREENSBORO – Jim Herman couldn’t resist bragging a little bit about his beloved Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team on Tuesday afternoon.
During the end of a Zoom media session to promote next month’s Wyndham Championship, Herman said he was thrilled about the Bearcats' new coach.
“We’re happy to have Wes Miller, and we’re happy we stole him from (UNC) Greensboro,” Herman said with a smile.
Miller, the highly successful coach of the Spartans for the past 10 seasons, left for Cincinnati after last season. Herman, who is from Cincinnati and is a graduate of Cincinnati, loves following his school’s athletics teams.
The same could be said about what Herman did at last year’s spectator-less tournament, when he torched Sedefield Country Club with a 61-63 to steal a victory. Because of COVID-19, no fans were allowed last August, but the good news is he’ll get to defend his title with plenty of fans — a maximum of 15,000 a day.
All Herman, 43, did last year was fire a 124 to tie the lowest final 36-hole score in PGA Tour history. His total tied Stewart Appleby, who won the 2010 tournament at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.
Herman, who won twice last season, will make his second title defense next month when he arrives in Greensboro. He won the Barbasol Championship last year and unsuccessfully defended his title last week with a tie for 20th. It was actually his best finish of the season, as he sits in No. 170 on the FedEx Cup points list, a long way away from the top 125 and a spot in the playoffs.
When he arrived last year in Greensboro, he was going to play out the season and look ahead. But when he won, it moved him into the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season tournament before the playoffs start and golfers must be in the top 125 in points to move on.
“I love defending and it was great defending at Barbasol and it just all goes with it,” Herman said. “You know all eyes are on you to start the week and I know I’ll look forward to it again.”
One difference that golfers might have to deal with is a little higher rough than last August. The Bermuda rough that is really the only defense of the Donald Ross layout will be even tougher as the heat continues to build later this month and into August.
“You get a bad Bermuda lie or just a regular rough lie around the green you just kind of have to gauge how it’s coming out,” Herman said. “We need golf courses to have rough, and have it be a penalty and putting a premium on driving the ball in the fairway and hitting quality iron shots into the greens.”
Herman says he loves everything about how Sedgefield will set up.
“I just know I'm a pretty good driver of the golf ball and length isn't too much of an issue so I go around with a 3-wood quite a bit,” he said. “You know it just sets up well off the tee for me and you know, I just have a good positive vibes when I show up here.”
