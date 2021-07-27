 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back for more: Jim Herman looking forward to defending his Wyndham Championship title
0 Comments

Back for more: Jim Herman looking forward to defending his Wyndham Championship title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
  • John Dell

Course is being set up for PGA Tour golfers who will be there next month

He is excited that fans will be allowed to attend this year's tournament

GREENSBORO – Jim Herman couldn’t resist bragging a little bit about his beloved Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team on Tuesday afternoon.

During the end of a Zoom media session to promote next month’s Wyndham Championship, Herman said he was thrilled about the Bearcats' new coach.

“We’re happy to have Wes Miller, and we’re happy we stole him from (UNC) Greensboro,” Herman said with a smile.

Miller, the highly successful coach of the Spartans for the past 10 seasons, left for Cincinnati after last season. Herman, who is from Cincinnati and is a graduate of Cincinnati, loves following his school’s athletics teams.

The head professional at Sedgefield says there will be higher rough this year

The same could be said about what Herman did at last year’s spectator-less tournament, when he torched Sedefield Country Club with a 61-63 to steal a victory. Because of COVID-19, no fans were allowed last August, but the good news is he’ll get to defend his title with plenty of fans — a maximum of 15,000 a day.

All Herman, 43, did last year was fire a 124 to tie the lowest final 36-hole score in PGA Tour history. His total tied Stewart Appleby, who won the 2010 tournament at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Herman, who won twice last season, will make his second title defense next month when he arrives in Greensboro. He won the Barbasol Championship last year and unsuccessfully defended his title last week with a tie for 20th. It was actually his best finish of the season, as he sits in No. 170 on the FedEx Cup points list, a long way away from the top 125 and a spot in the playoffs.

He will get to defend in front of fans next month at Sedgefield Country Club

When he arrived last year in Greensboro, he was going to play out the season and look ahead. But when he won, it moved him into the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season tournament before the playoffs start and golfers must be in the top 125 in points to move on.

“I love defending and it was great defending at Barbasol and it just all goes with it,” Herman said. “You know all eyes are on you to start the week and I know I’ll look forward to it again.”

One difference that golfers might have to deal with is a little higher rough than last August. The Bermuda rough that is really the only defense of the Donald Ross layout will be even tougher as the heat continues to build later this month and into August.

“You get a bad Bermuda lie or just a regular rough lie around the green you just kind of have to gauge how it’s coming out,” Herman said. “We need golf courses to have rough, and have it be a penalty and putting a premium on driving the ball in the fairway and hitting quality iron shots into the greens.”

Wyndham Championship final round

On his way to winning the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman tied a PGA Tour record with a two-day score of 124 on the final two days last August.

Herman says he loves everything about how Sedgefield will set up.

“I just know I'm a pretty good driver of the golf ball and length isn't too much of an issue so I go around with a 3-wood quite a bit,” he said. “You know it just sets up well off the tee for me and you know, I just have a good positive vibes when I show up here.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Preparing for fans

GREENSBORO – There’ll be more buzz with spectators being allowed back at Sedefield Country Club next month.

For the first time in the 81-year history of the tournament, no spectators were allowed anywhere on the grounds because of COVID-19 last August. This year, there’s a cap of 15,000 per day from Wednesday through Sunday of tournament week.

Some of the tweaks to the fan experience include tickets will be all digital, with fans getting wristbands at the main gates before entering.

The buildup for the fans’ experience will be there in full force with Expo Row and Margaritaville at the Wyndham.

There will also be the Wyndham Rewards Points Paradise Pavilion and the Truist Fan Pavilion on the 18th green.

“We are so glad that the pavilion is back because that’s a popular spot where anybody with tickets can get in there for a great view,” said Mark Brazil, the tournament director who will be running his 20th straight tournament.

There are also other spots around the course including the “Sweet Spot” around holes 15 through 17. There’s a Duke Energy Public Viewing Deck on the 15th hole where most of the golfers can get home in two on the par-5 in hopes of making an eagle.

“We’ve got a lot of the same vantage points that fans remember from 2019, so we’re excited about that part of it,” Brazil said.

Because of the pandemic, however, fans are not allowed to ask for autographs from the PGA Tour pros. "We need to keep everybody safe," Brazil said.

                                       -John Dell

Wyndham Championship

What you need to know:

When

Aug. 11-15

Where

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro

Tickets

wyndhamchampionship.com or ticketmaster.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese diplomats furious over media photo of country's weightlifting gold-medalist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News