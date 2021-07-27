Back for more: Jim Herman looking forward to defending his Wyndham Championship title

When he arrived last year in Greensboro, he was going to play out the season and look ahead. But when he won, it moved him into the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season tournament before the playoffs start and golfers must be in the top 125 in points to move on.

“I love defending and it was great defending at Barbasol and it just all goes with it,” Herman said. “You know all eyes are on you to start the week and I know I’ll look forward to it again.”

One difference that golfers might have to deal with is a little higher rough than last August. The Bermuda rough that is really the only defense of the Donald Ross layout will be even tougher as the heat continues to build later this month and into August.

“You get a bad Bermuda lie or just a regular rough lie around the green you just kind of have to gauge how it’s coming out,” Herman said. “We need golf courses to have rough, and have it be a penalty and putting a premium on driving the ball in the fairway and hitting quality iron shots into the greens.”

Herman says he loves everything about how Sedgefield will set up.

“I just know I’m a pretty good driver of the golf ball and length isn’t too much of an issue so I go around with a 3-wood quite a bit,” he said. “You know it just sets up well off the tee for me and you know, I just have a good positive vibes when I show up here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.