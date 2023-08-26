Sebastian Baez overcame top-seeded Borna Coric on Friday to reach the finals of the Winston-Salem Open, extending his winning streak in matches to nine.

The 22-year-old No. 6 seed, who won the ATP 250 event in Kitzbühel three weeks ago, defeated Coric 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(2) after three hours, 19 minutes. Baez dropped just one point behind his serve in the opening set and displayed all-court coverage as he struck the ball confidently to reach his first tour-level final on hard courts.

“[The crowd’s] energy was amazing,” Baez said. “Of course [I am] tired, but happy because it was a great battle. Happy to be in the final.”

After a fast start, Baez appeared to be cruising to the finals, but with a 3-1 lead, he suffered a nosebleed that stopped play, forcing him to visit with the medical personnel. He then was broken in his ensuing service game before Coric rallied to win an one-hour, 23-minute second set.

“I think at that time, the match changed,” Baez said, referring to the nosebleed. “Every point, he was better than me. After three hours, I think I have to take a rest and be focused on tomorrow. I am happy but I have one more match.”

At World No. 35 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, the Buenos Aires native will next aim for his fourth tour-level trophy against Jiri Lehecka, who advanced to the ATP 250 final after third-seed Sebastian Korda withdrew following an ankle injury he suffered in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Lehecka will be competing in his first tour-level final. The 21-year-old native of the Czech Republic is at No. 30 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, securing himself a new career-high on Monday.

For Baez, this week marks the first time he has won more than two consecutive tour-level matches on hard courts. After ousting Daniel Elahi Galan in the first round, Baez has continued his run by ousting three of the top 10 seeds.