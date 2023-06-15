Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, spoke with medical professionals at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Wednesday to help celebrate the hospital’s 100-year anniversary.

“You couldn’t make this up, right?” said Wake Forest Baptist CEO Dr. Julie Freischlag. “It’s just amazing that at 100 years, we were able to have him come here and celebrate our successes because we’re so much bigger even since I’ve been here for six years. We’ve tripled in size.”

Johnson is the CEO and chairman of SodexoMagic, a partnership formed in 2006 between Sodexo, a food service company, and himself. SodexoMagic manages Wake Forest Baptist’s food and nutrition services, providing meals for more than 9,000 patients, staff and visitors, according to the hospital.

“When you think about the health-care system, Atrium and everybody here, the job that they do here is amazing,” Johnson said. “When you bless people to have a long, productive life, it’s a true blessing.”

About 350 Baptist leaders and medical staff met Johnson with loud applause when he walked down to join Freischlag at the auditorium’s speaking platform. He spoke about his upbringing, basketball career, business ventures and his HIV diagnosis in 1991.

“I’ve always wanted to do two things,” Johnson said. “No. 1, to be an NBA basketball player, and I wanted to become a businessman after I was done.”

Along with being a five-time champion, Johnson was a 12-time All-Star and three-time MVP with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1979-1986. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

For most of his career, one of Johnson’s biggest challenges was competing against long-time rival Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics. However, that changed on Nov. 7, 1991 when he announced to the world he had HIV.

“The hardest thing is not really receiving the news that I had HIV,” Johnson told the medical professionals. “The hardest thing was driving home to tell my wife, who was pregnant with our son E.J. at the time.”

Johnson shared the story of how he told his wife, Cookie, the news, saying that she hit him with a “right cross” after he said he’d understand if she left.

“The first thing she said (was), ‘Let’s get on our knees. We’re going to deal with it tomorrow,’ ” Johnson said. “A couple of weeks later, this is the true blessing, that she found out that she was OK and the baby was OK. That’s when I knew I could go and handle my business.”

Johnson said his doctor gave him four things to do in order to live a long time with the disease. He has lived with it for 32 years.

“He said, first, you have to be OK with your new status,” Johnson said. “You have to take your meds, and you have to have a positive attitude. And the last thing, you have to work out.”

Johnson told the crowd that his discipline has kept him on the right path, waking up at 4 a.m. every morning to go to the gym.

But he also credited health-care providers for the work they’ve done to get him where he is today.

“When I said thank you to you, I’m living proof of what you health-care providers can do, what you doctors can do because I live it every single day,” Johnson said.

Johnson also emphasized the work he has done to combat misinformation about HIV in Black and brown communities, encouraging people to get regular physicals for early detection.

Elizabeth Glaser, the late American AIDS activist, told Johnson that he needed to be the “face” of the disease, prompting him to go to hundreds of churches, schools and HBCUs to educate people about HIV.

Glaser passed away in 1994, but Johnson still educates people to this day.

Regarding his business ventures, Johnson talked about some of his sound investments, including buying an AM radio station in Denver and selling it after it became an FM station early into his NBA career. He also partnered with Sony to build movie theaters in urban communities that AMC eventually bought out, and he partnered with former Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz to build community stores in inner-city neighborhoods.

Johnson sold his stake in Starbucks in 2010 and made $100 million.

