A forecast of rain has led the Atlantic Coast Conference to adjust its plans for Saturday's semifinals, with the two games being played in separate locations.

Top-ranked Wake Forest will play Miami at 1 p.m. as previously scheduled, but the game will be played at Boshamer Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina. The game will be televised on ACCNX.

Clemson plays North Carolina in the other semifinal game, which is now scheduled for 1 p.m. The game is being played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, the original site of the tournament with first pitch now scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be available on ACC Network.

The conference said in a news release that previously purchased tickets may be used for entrance to either ballpark. For fans interested in purchasing tickets for the Wake Forest-Miami game, visit GoHeels.com or the Boshamer Stadium box office. Tickets for the Clemson-North Carolina are available at DurhamBulls.com or the DBAP box office.

The National Weather Service at Raleigh-Durham said widespread rain will develop across the region and may be heavy at times. The rain is expected to start on Saturday morning and last through the weekend.