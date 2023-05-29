Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eight of the 64 teams seeking to win the 2023 College World Series are from the Atlantic Coast Conference, and four North Carolina schools are in the mix as well.

Leading the contingent is top-ranked Wake Forest, the overall No. 1 seed for the NCAA field. It will host a regional in Winston-Salem and play George Mason on Friday. It's the 15th appearance for the Demon Deacons in the NCAA tournament and second year in a row.

Wake Forest is the seventh ACC program to earn the No. 1 overall seed since the NCAA went to the current format in 1999 and the first from the conference since North Carolina in 2013.

North Carolina, which lost to Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC tournament last Saturday, was sent to the Terre Haute, Indiana, regional, where it will play Iowa, which lost to Maryland in the Big Ten championship game. NC State, which was knocked out of pool play at the ACC tourney, will be playing Campbell in the Columbia, South Carolina, regional.

Duke, which also failed to advance from pool play, will play Colonial Athletic Association champion UNC Wilmington in the Conway, South Carolina, regional. Boston College was sent to the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, regional, where it will play Troy of the Sun Belt Conference.

Clemson (43-17), on a 16-game winning streak after winning the ACC title game on Sunday, is seeded fourth and will play Lipscomb in a regional on its home field. Miami (40-19), seeded ninth in the field, will host a regional in Coral Gables, Florida, and play Maine in the opening game.

East Carolina also made the field, After losing to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game, the Pirates will play Oklahoma in the Charlottesville regional, where seventh-seeded Virginia (45-12) will play Army.

Charlotte (34-26), winners of the Conference USA championship, is playing Tennessee in Clemson.

Play starts on Friday and continues through Monday.