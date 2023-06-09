Jason Jackson has seen the numbers and gives Wake Forest its due, but the interim head baseball coach at Alabama also thinks his is a team that’s worthy of attention as it enters this weekend’s Super Regional in Winston-Salem.

“We know that we have a really good team,” Jackson said at a news conference in Tuscaloosa earlier this week. “And Wake Forest, they’ve had a really good season. They have a really well-rounded ball club, some numbers that really jump off the page, actually on the mound and offensively. So we’re excited about the week.”

The Crimson Tide (43-19) and the Demon Deacons (50-10) launch their best-of-3 series at noon on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark. Game two is scheduled for Sunday, and if a third game is necessary, it will be played on Monday. Start times for games 2 and 3 have not been determined.

Alabama won three games in the Tuscaloosa Regional to advance one step closer to Omaha, Neb., and the Men’s College World Series. They nipped Nicholls 4-3, and squeezed past Troy 11-8, before hanging an 8-0 shutout on Boston College to advance.

“ ... You look at our numbers, and you’re like, our numbers are pretty dang good, too,” Jackson said. “I love my guys. I ain’t trading them for anybody, I can tell you that.”

Jackson’s chances rest in part on the bat of Andrew Pinckney, who comes into the weekend with a .347 batting average, 17 home runs and 56 runs batted in. Colby Shelton leads the team in home runs with 22, and Tommy Seidl bats a team-leading .358. Wake Forest pitchers have compiled a 2.78 ERA and held opponents to a .202 batting average. Rhett Lowder is unbeaten in 14 decisions, and Josh Hartle is 10-2.

“At the end of the day, it’s just the game’s still 27 outs and they still have to get us out 27 times and the team that plays best is going to make it to Omaha,” Pinckney said. “So that’s how I’m looking at it.”

One of the pitchers Wake Forest will likely face this weekend is Garrett McMillen who has a 4-2 record in nine starts with a 4.89 earned run average. The Crimson Tide pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96.

McMillan recalled during the news conference how the team needed to battle through the adversity of losing its coach and the scandal that swirled above its head.

“The love that we have for each other just because all we’ve been through this season, I mean we definitely care for each other a lot,” McMillan said.

At the end of April, the Crimson Tide dropped a weekend series against LSU, which dropped them to 9-12 in the Southeastern Conference. Shortly after that series, Alabama fired head coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious betting involving his team. His firing was preceded by reports that there had been questionable bets involving the Crimson Tide, including one between the Tigers and the Tide.

Alabama never said specifically what led to Bohannon’s firing, except to issue a statement which said in part that he violated the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of Alabama employees.

Bohannon was fired on May 4, the same day Alabama opened a weekend series with Vanderbilt. The team took two of three from the Commodores, beat Troy the following Tuesday, then won two of three games on the road against Texas A&M, the second of the wins sparking a six-game winning streak that included the opening 4-0 victory over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt took a 9-2 victory to knock Alabama out of the tournament, but the Tide earned a berth in the NCAA field and was a regional host, beating Nicholls, Troy and ACC member Boston College to advance to play Wake Forest. They’ll be in the heart of ACC country, but McMillan said the gauntlet that is the SEC schedule has them ready for the big road test.

“We’ve had to go on the road and play the number one team probably two or three times this year,” he said, a reference to LSU’s run at No. 1 before Wake Forest climbed into the at spot late in the season. “It’s not going to be anything we haven’t done before. It’s going to be something we’re ready for, something we’re excited for and I think we’ll go out there and play our best game and I think we’ll be happy with the result.”