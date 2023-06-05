Alabama comes to Winston-Salem this week having turned its baseball season around both on and off the field.

The Crimson Tide (43-19) and the Demon Deacons (50-10) will meet in a best-of-three Super Regional beginning Friday at David F. Couch Ballpark. The winner moves ahead to Omaha for the Men's College World Series.

At the end of April, the Crimson Tide dropped a weekend series against LSU. While their record was a respectable 30-15, they were 9-12 in the Southeastern Conference and more troubles were lurking. Shortly after that series with the Tigers, Alabama fired head coach Brad Bohannon following a report of suspicious betting involving his team. His firing was preceded by reports that there had been questionable bets involving the Crimson Tide, including one between the Tigers and the Tide.

Published reports indicated that the suspicious gambling prompted an Ohio gambling regulator to ban licensed sportsbooks in the state from taking bets on games involving Alabama. Pennsylvania and New Jersey followed Ohio's lead.

The Associated Press reported last month that Alabama scratched its starting pitcher shortly before the game, then scored five runs in the ninth inning of an 8-6 loss to then-top-ranked LSU. Alabama was unranked. .

The school never said specifically what led to Bohannon's firing, except to issue a statement which said in part that he violated the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of Alabama employees.

Bohannon was fired on May 4, the same day Alabama opened a weekend series with Vanderbilt. The team took two of three from the Commodores, beat Troy the following Tuesday, then won two of three games on the road against Texas Tech, the second of the wins sparking a six-game winning streak that included the opening 4-0 victory over Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt took a 9-2 victory to knock Alabama out of the tournament, but the Tide earned a berth in the NCAA field and was a regional host, beating Nicholls, Troy and Atlantic Coast Conference member Boston College to advance to play another ACC team in Wake Forest. Sunday night's victory over the Eagles paved the way for Alabama's first Super Regional trip since 2010, when they won the Atlanta Regional before losing to Clemson.

"What an awesome night for our baseball program, for our fanbase and for the players,' Alabama interim coach Jason Jackson said. "I couldn't be prouder of everybody that's been involved and has worked hard to get to this point. We're not done yet, but I'm just so excited that we got to do this on our own field in front of our fans and move on to the next round."

Graduate student Jacob McNairy picked up the victory for Alabama. He pitched 7.2 innings of three-hit baseball, striking out 11.

McNairy and the rest of the Alabama pitching staff will be facing a Wake Forest team that scored 48 runs in three games in the Winston-Salem Regional, including 36 in successive wins over Maryland and George Mason, the latter clinching the regional for the Deacs. Coach Tom Walter's pitching staff turned in a shutout in beating the Patriots, 12-0, on Friday, gave up six to Maryland and just one more run in the clinching victory over George Mason.