The start of Saturday's NCAA baseball tournament game between Alabama and Wake Forest was delayed on Saturday because of what was described as a "non-game-related medical event."

The first pitch, which was scheduled for noon, was moved back to 2:15 p.m., according to a tweet from the Wake Forest Baseball account. The school provided no additional information, including the nature of the medical event, who was stricken and their condition.

ESPN spokesman Bill Hofheimer said the network was gathering information regarding the medical situation. Hofheimer didn't elaborate.

Lines had already formed outside David F. Couch Ballpark around 10 a.m. The gates were scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m., but lines had begun to form outside the game well before that time. By noon, the line stretched through the stadium parking lot and down the sidewalk on Deacon Boulevard.

Just before noon, members of the Wake Forest athletic staff were carrying water out to the fans standing in line and waiting as temperatures edged toward 80 degrees. Shortly after noon, the gates were opened and fans began streaming in. Within 30 minutes, the stadium was half-full as the Demon Deacons took batting practice.

The Crimson Tide and the Demon Deacons are playing a best-of-three series in the Winston-Salem Super Regional to determine who will advance to the Men's College World Series in Omaha beginning on Friday. Game two is scheduled for Sunday, but no time has been set.