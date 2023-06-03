Approaching inclement weather led officials on Saturday to delay the start of the NCAA baseball tournament game between Maryland and top-seeded Wale Forest.

Around 6 p.m., the time at which the game was supposed to start, the public address announcer informed the gathering crowd at David F. Couch Ballpark that lightning had been detected within 12 miles of the field and that fans needed to leave their seats to seek shelter. A similar announcement was posted on the video screen in right-center field.

While clouds gathered and an alert issued, the sun was still shining on the field.

Shortly after the announcement, the Maryland team left its dugout and walked across the field to the batting cage beyond the left-field fence. Later, they went to the fieldhouse at Truist Field.

Many people heeded the advice to leave their seats. There were a significant number of people sitting both under the roof as well as in the concrete bleachers, apparently choosing to ride out whatever comes. The only covered area at the ballpark is concourse behind home plate. There isn't sufficient cover to accommodate what was expected to be another sellout crowd.

At about 6:40 p.m., there was word of a lightning strike within eight miles of the ballpark, prompting an announcement for the fans to exit the stadium.

The National Weather Service forecast a marginal risk of severe weather for the northern Piedmont on Saturday. A cold front pushing through North Carolina was expected to trigger storms at around 8 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area.

By 7:30 p.m. the only people left in the stadium were food vendors and ushers. And there were Elijah Wooten and Kendra Davis. The two were selling ice cream on the concourse and ultimately took two seats several rows up from the Wake Forest dugout.

"Ain't really nothing much else to do," said Wooten, who was a batboy for the Deacs. "It's just, you know, nice. Nice day out here. I really have no reason to leave."

Davis, Wooten's girlfriend, stayed with him. Wooten said if there was no baseball by 8 p.m., the two would head home.

Shortly after the conversation, lightning was spotted in the sky out beyond left field. Davis and Wooten left the seats.

Around 8:10 p.m., Wake Forest tweeted a statement indicating that the game would be played Saturday night.

George Mason 11, Northeastern 3:

Carsen Pracht drove in a career-high five runs and Chad Gartland threw a complete-game to lead the Patriots to an 11-3 victory over Northeastern in an elimination game. The victory is the first for the Patriots in the NCAA Tournament in 31 years and second in program history.

The 11 runs are the most that the Patriots have scored in a NCAA Tournament game in program history. The previous high was in the 1992 East Regional in a 10-2 victory over Rider in Gainesville, Fla.

George Mason third baseman Evan Blanchard drove in a career-high four runs and was one of five Patriots with a multi-hit game.

The Patriots will face either Wake Forest or Maryland on Sunday.