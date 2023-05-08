When Hunter Wolfington became the new baseball coach at Atkins, the Winston-Salem native and former Greensboro College pitcher faced a challenge in trying to get his two best players to attend offseason training. He was also trying to reverse the team's fortunes.

The attempts at transformation apparently have paid off. The Camels will be making their first-ever appearance in the NCHSAA playoffs this week.

"When I first got here, you could tell that there was a lot of potential here, but I don't think they were used to what it takes to be a successful program," said Wolfington, a Winston-Salem native who was a three-sport star at Walkertown. "They did some offseason stuff but not a whole lot of it. So since I've been here, we do offseason workouts when we are allowed to and we try to get in the weight room and on the field as much as possible and the guys have really bought into that."

Atkins enters the playoffs as the No. 30 seed and travels to face No. 3 seed West Henderson (19-4) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Atkins opened in 2005, and in its relatively short history, had been unable to build a winning culture prior to Wolfington's arrival in November 2019. Despite the struggles, the coach saw promise in a program that went 6-18 the previous season.

In his first two seasons at Atkins, the Camels went 2-4 in 2020 and 3-11 in 2021, both abbreviated seasons due to COVID-19.

Last season, the Camels accomplished their first winning season at 15-8, finishing third with Dudley in the Mid-State 3A Conference. This season, Atkins is 14-10, but with a more challenging schedule.

Wolfington saw signs of what he could expect in preseason scrimmages. Atkins lost its opener, 2-0, to Northeast Guilford, but won its next seven, Winning 10 of its first 12, a midseason skid brought five straight losses and seven of eight. After 14-2 and 15-0 losses to eventual conference runner-up Rockingham County, a team meeting re-charged the Camels, who since then swept High Point Central in a two-game set and beat Southern Guilford.

Over the season, junior Craig Belton has been a key piece and has exemplified the team's turnaround. Only 5-feet, 9 inches tall, Wolfington said his utility player works incredibly hard and is constantly in the weight room or in the batting cage. At .429, he is the second-leading hitter and has hit two of the team's three home runs. His 1.261 OPS is first on the Camels among qualified hitters.

Based on team need, Belton shifts between third base and shortstop depending on the pitching situation. As a pitcher, he leads the team with 35 innings pitched, 51 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .253.

Another key player has been junior Jimmy Wormack, who returned in the team's 11th game after undergoing offseason knee surgery. In that March 24 game against Southern Guilford, the third baseman made a diving catch on a line drive in foul territory, suggesting that he had recovered from the surgery. Wormack leads the team with a .467 batting average with 14 hits, 13 of them singles.

The new approach and the change in attitude have led Atkins to this moment, and Wolfington knows why.

"I think there was a big shift in our attention to detail," Wolfington said. "We could see it in practice, we could see it every day going into it that everybody was working together. There wasn't any kind of separation amongst the team and everybody was going together for a common goal."

On May 4, Wormack pitched five innings, only allowing three hits and two runs in a 2-1 loss to Rockingham, who had beaten them soundly before.

The Camels have only three home runs, but have been successful with small-ball strategies like stealing bases, laying down bunts and effectively advancing base runners. On the mound, six different pitchers have appeared in at least five games, only one of them throwing above 80 miles per hour. Wolfington is relying on the team strategy to make the inaugural playoff run a memorable one.

"The key for us is just sticking to what has made us successful to this point, playing our style of game, playing our style of offense, putting pressure on the defense," Wolfington said. "If we do that, it's fun baseball to play and good things will happen for us."