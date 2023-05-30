Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Following are the results from last week's NCHSAA regional action for baseball and softball involving Piedmont Triad area schools.

Baseball

NCHSAA

4A

TC Roberson 9, Northwest Guilford 8

The No. 3 seed Vikings (27-7) overcame an early 6-0 deficit, but ultimately fell in the deciding game three on a game-winning home run in the sixth inning by Rams (24-7) sophomore Lorenzo Lyles (2-for-3, 2 RBIs). Northwest trailed 6-0 after two innings, but scored six runs in the top of the third on a two-run single by senior Bristol Carter (2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBIs) and a grand slam from junior Jackson Godfrey (1-for-3, 1 R, 4 RBIs). The next inning, Carter’s ninth home run of the season gave the Vikings a 7-6 lead; that was the last high school at-bat for the center fielder who has signed with East Carolina. The Rams responded in the bottom of the fourth with senior Tyler Kytta’s two-run double, before the Vikings’ Carson Shelton’s two-out, game-tying single in the sixth. After that, the Rams intentionally walked junior Blaize Johnson to load the bases, but Godfrey struck out to keep the game tied.

Northwest lost game one of the series on Tuesday at Roberson 3-2, but won game two on Thursday at home 3-1 in what Northwest principal Ashley Young said was record-setting attendance. Northwest was hoping to make a state championship appearance for the first time since its lone title-winning season of 1998. Roberson is making its first appearance since winning the 4A title in 2017 and faces East No. 4 Wake Forest.

3A

West Henderson 14, Oak Grove 4

The No. 13 seed Grizzlies (19-11) lost the third game of the state semifinals series, after winning game one 5-2 on Tuesday at West Henderson and losing game two 2-1 on Thursday at home. The third game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was played on Friday instead because of the weather forecast of rain. Oak Grove starting pitcher Dawson Shelton threw 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs, five earned, off five hits as the No. 3 seed Falcons (25-5) led 6-1 through two innings and 7-3 through three in the five-inning mercy-rule outcome. The Falcons got in front in the bottom of the first with three consecutive singles to go up 1-0, before a two-run double by junior Jackson Lynn made it 3-0. In the top of the second, Oak Grove sophomore Kaden Hart had an RBI-single to make it 3-1. In the bottom of the second, Falcons batters reached base on an error, a walk, a hit by pitch and another error, the last of those resulting in its fourth run. A Jude Lyda single drove in two more to further expand the Falcons advantage. Shelton had a two-run home run to make it 6-3, but the Grizzlies never drew closer as the Falcons scored on a bases loaded walk in the fourth, had another RBI-single from Lyda and erupted for six runs in the fifth. Oak Grove score its other run in the fifth on an RBI-single from junior Jake Smith that made it 8-4.

Oak Grove, which made its first-ever regional final appearance, was hoping to reach its first state championship series in school history. West Henderson made its first regional appearance since 1992 and will be making its first state championship appearance since that same title-winning season. The Falcons will face East No. 1 seed J.H. Rose in the finals.

Softball

NCHSAA

3A

East Lincoln 2, Rockingham County 1

The No. 7 seed Cougars (24-7) lost in game three of a series in which all three games were decided by one run. It lost game one 1-0 at East Lincoln on Tuesday off a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. In game two Thursday, the Cougars trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, before senior Hadlee Russell had a walk-off two-run homer. In a game three pitchers’ duel Friday, East Lincoln (23-2) pitcher Leah Correll earned the decision with seven complete-game innings, allowing five hits and striking out five to just one walk; the senior’s one run allowed came in the top of the seventh when Rockingham senior Paydon Reynolds had an RBI-single. With two outs and the bases loaded, Correll struck out Russell swinging to end the game. The Mustangs built its lead on consecutive one-out singles in the fifth by Jaelyn Freeston and Madison Currence. Rockingham pitcher Ava Grace Pruitt threw six innings, allowing four hits and those two runs, with five strikeouts and four walks in the process.

Rockingham County is still seeks its first softball state championship. East Lincoln earned its first regional title and will play East No. 3 seed Western Alamance for its first state championship.