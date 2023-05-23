DURHAM — Boston College and North Carolina opened the 2023 ACC baseball tournament with victories in their pool play on Tuesday.

The 20th-ranked Eagles took at 11-7 victory over Virginia Tech in the first game. North Carolina used a quick start to down Georgia Tech 11-5 in the second game. N.C. State played Duke in the nightcap, but the game didn't end before press time.

Virginia Tech ran up a 3-0 lead before Boston College (35-17) could retaliate. With two outs in the bottom of the third, Peter Burns and Patrick Roche singled ahead of Joe Vetrano, who doubled to drive in two runs. Vince Cimini walked and Nick Wang doubled off the left-field wall to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead.

The Hokies (30-22) added three more runs in the fourth, but the Eagles rallied again in the bottom of the inning. Barry Walsh hit a 400-foot home run to ignite the second rally. Burns singled, Roche doubled, and after Vetrano drew an intentional walk, Wang singled down the third-base line, giving BC an 8-6 lead.

Vetrano helped pad the lead with a bases-loaded single to score two runs. After Sam McNulty drew a walk, Cohl Mercado doubled to right field for the final run for the Eagles.

BC relievers Henry Leake (4-5) and Andrew Roman combined to allow just one hit and one run through the final 5.1 innings. Roman worked the final three innings for his ninth save. Henry Weycker (3-3), the fifth of eight Virginia Tech pitchers, took the loss.

The Eagles will face Clemson on Friday, while Virginia Tech plays the Tigers on Wednesday.

In the second game, the Tar Heels scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech closed a five-run deficit to 7-4 in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Jake DeLeo. Mac Horvath homered for North Carolina, which tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win.

The Yellow Jackets play Virginia at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, while North Carolina faces the Cavaliers at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Also on Wednesday, Pitt faces Notre Dame.