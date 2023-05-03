Baseball at Bowman Gray Stadium?

Yes, that’s the ambitions of the Carolina Disco Turkeys, to play in one of the most historic stadiums in North Carolina.

The Disco Turkeys, a wood-bat baseball team that consists of college players from Wake Forest, East Carolina, High Point and Appalachian State, is entering their third season. They played their first two seasons at Truist Field but this season will play mostly at Wake Forest’s Couch Field.

Because the Bowman Gray Stadium racing series takes off Fourth of July weekend, the Disco Turkeys will play a three-game exhibition series there.

Greg Sullivan, the Disco Turkeys president and part owner, said they are using the layout that was used when the Los Angeles Dodgers played at the L.A. Coliseum in 2008. On March 29, 2008 in an exhibition game with the Boston Red Sox at the Coliseum more than 115,00 fans were there, the largest to ever watch a baseball game.

“We had the idea from knowing the Dodgers had done it before,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to make it a fun, safe and baseball-credible experience. For example, the turf game pitchers’ mound we’ll use will be 10 inches off the ground like a colle-giate or pro game mound.

“We’re bringing in a backstop and are making it safe and visibly engaging for fans.”

Fans can expect to see plenty of home runs.

“There will probably be a lot of home runs hit to right field with the very short porch,” Sullivan said. “We’re hoping to bring out new fans who are also fans of the race track and Winston-Salem State football. These will be highly competitive baseball games with a minor league or college baseball type atmosphere but in a unique setting.”

The team will play most of its games at Couch Ballpark at Wake Forest with the opener set for May 27 at Truist Stadium.

The Disco Turkeys will play 44 games combined through late July.

The games at Bowman Gray Stadium will be July 2 at 4 p.m. against the Uwharrie Wampus Cats and July 3 at 6:30 p.m. against the Wampus Cats. On July 4 the Disco Tur-keys will take on the Winston-Salem Moravians at 4 p.m.

“We’re very excited with where we’ve ended up and for what’s ahead this season for our fans, players and partners,” Sullivan said. “We want fans to plan to come out and see a game at all three home stadiums.”