Fresh off a historic sweep of 17th-ranked Miami last weekend, second-ranked Wake Forest begins a new week with a short trip to play High Point.

The Demon Deacons (22-3, 7-2 ACC) finished the three-game series on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes (15-9, 5-4 ACC), marking the first-ever sweep of Miami in program history. A record crowd of 5,967 turned out for the series at David F. Couch Ballpark, where the Deacs have compiled a 44-8-1 record over the last two seasons, including an 18-1 mark this year.

"Huge win for the program," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. "Any time you get a sweep in this league, against anybody, that is a great weekend. Especially against a club like Miami coming in playing as well as they did."

With two outs and trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Pierce Bennett worked a full count before launching a three-run home run to give Wake Forest its first lead. After Josh Hartle and Seth Keener held Miami scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, Gio Cueto added a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

In his sixth start this season, Hartle struck out nine in six innings to earn his fifth win of the year. The sophomore from King allowed four hits and two walks in limiting Miami to its single run. In his final inning of work, Hartle recorded his eighth strikeout to establish a career high in a season with 55 before striking out the next batter as well.

Keener picked up his first career save, striking out four in the process.

For the weekend, Wake Forest pitchers held Miami to two runs, its lowest-scoring conference weekend since at least 2010. Additionally, the Deacs held the Hurricanes to 15 hits and gave up seven walks while striking out 39. Miami came to Winston-Salem on a five-game winning streak.

After taking two out of three games against Duke and Notre Dame in the first two ACC weekends, Wake Forest has won its first three ACC series to open a season for the first time since 2017.

The game at High Point starts at 6 p.m. The Panthers have lost their last four. Following that, Wake Forest has a three-game weekend series at Clemson.