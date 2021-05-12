 Skip to main content
Dash fall to Crawdads
Dash fall to Crawdads

The Winston-Salem Dash lost 3-1 to the host Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday.

Hickory pitcher Tai Tiedemann earned his first win of the season, striking out four batters over four innings. Johan Dominguez took the loss for the Dash.

The Dash went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position, leaving three runners left on base.

Crawdads pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and held Winston-Salem batters to a total of three hits.

The two teams will meet for a series in Winston-Salem starting on May 25.

