Kaden Hoots got a chance to fulfill a dream on Wednesday, and he can thank a teacher. Sort of.

Hoots was among several hundred students who turned out for Education Day at Truist Stadium for the noon matchup between the Winston-Salem Dash and the Hickory Crawdads. Prior to the game starting, two people were tabbed by the Dash staff to throw the ceremonial first pitch. The second of the two was supposed to be the chaperone who accompanied students from Parkland High School.

"They came over here and they were asking for our teacher," said Hoots, a junior on the Parkland baseball team. "And he had just gone away to get a drink real quick. And so they asked if anyone wanted to throw the first pitch, and I was the first person to raise my hand.

"I've always wanted to throw a first pitch at just any type of event," he said. "It was honestly pretty cool."

Hoots walked from just behind the Dash dugout and onto the field. His name was announced and he cut it loose. He didn't spike it in the grass in front of the mound, and he didn't put it in the screen behind home plate, either. It was well off the plate, but the catcher caught it on the fly.

"I was very nervous. I wanted to throw a good pitch," he said. "I wanted to make sure it didn't hit the dirt. I think I did pretty good. It was a little bit outside. I wanted to throw a strike. Maybe I would have gotten somebody to swing at it. It was pretty cool, though."

White activity buses could be seen in the parking lot beyond the left field wall. Various schools brought students who were in various sections throughout the stadium bowl. Plenty of students spent their time walking through the concourse looking for food, drinks and other offerings at the concession stands and kiosks. There were some students who bought souvenirs to mark their game experience on the overcast afternoon.

And the elementary school kids were all clamoring to get a high five or a picture with Bolt, the Dash's tall and furry red mascot.

By the seventh inning, students climbed the stairs to the concourse and headed back to their respective buses. They also left without seeing the Dash score a run. The two teams had played a doubleheader on Tuesday, meaning they played three games within 24 hours.

Right-hander Josh Stephen (3-0) gave up just two hits over six innings and struck out eight, and Daniel Mateo added a two-run home run in the third inning to help the Crawdads take a 4-0 victory. Reliever Andy Rodriguez came on in the seventh and gave up two hits and struck out three.

Winston-Salem starter Andrew Dalquist (0-2) gave up three of Hickory's four runs, all earned, and got the loss.

The series continues on Thursday at 7 p.m. Kumar Rocker, the Vanderbilt star drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2022 after the New York Mets declined to sign him in 2021 over concerns about his shoulder, is scheduled to pitch for the Crawdads.

Rocker (1-0) threw a no-hitter against Duke in the 2019 NCAA tournament, striking out 19. The Commodores went on to win the College World Series, beating Michigan, 3-1, in the best-of-five series. In game two, Rocker struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings, capping a yeart in which he was named Division I freshman of the year, Baseball America Freshman of the Year and most outstanding player in the College World Series.