Dash holds off Crawdads

The Winston-Salem Dash climbed back to .500 on Friday night, holding off the Hickory Crawdads 5-4 at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem improved to 11-11, while Hickory fell to 9-13.

The Dash struck early, scoring three runs in the first and two in the second, and held on to a 5-0 lead until the sixth, when the Crawdads scored three times to climb back into the game at 5-3.

Hickory scored a solo run in the eighth, but Winston-Salem reliever Wilber Perez closed the door in the top of the ninth. Perez picked up his first save of the season.

Dash starter Lane Ramsey went two scoreless innings before giving way to Taylor Varnell who pitched the next four.

Varnell was credited with the win, improving his record to 2-0.

Designated hitter Luis Curbelo propelled the Dash offense, driving in two runs with his first triple of the season.

The teams will square off at Truist Stadium again on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.