BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Winston-Salem Dash were shut out by the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-0 on Wednesday at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn got a bases-empty home run by Alex Ramirez in the first inning, but Dash starter Johan Dominguez (0-1) retired the side in order in the second but surrendered an unearned run in the third. Dominguez left the game in the third inning after allowing one earned run and striking out two.

Cyclones starter Cameron Foster (2-3) held the Dash to only four hits over five innings.

Winston-Salem mounted a threat in the seventh when Wilfred Veras doubled to center field, but he was stranded at second. Brooklyn added two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Dash and Cyclones play their third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 7 p.m.