Dominguez impressive in Dash's loss to Rome
Dominguez impressive in Dash's loss to Rome

WINSTON-SALEM — A four-run seventh inning pushed Rome, an Atlanta Braves affiliate, past Winston-Salem in a 5-2 High-A East League baseball victory Thursday night.

Johan Dominguez, a native of the Dominican Republic, tossed five strong innings for Winston-Salem, striking out seven and allowing just one hit.

Yolbert Sanchez, rated as the No. 21 prospect in the White Sox organization, had two hits for Winston-Salem, which has yet to beat the Braves in three tries.

The Dash will continue the season-opening, six-game home series against Rome at 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Truist Stadium.

Because of production issues, box scores will be unavailable to the Journal for several days. We apologize for the inconvenience.

