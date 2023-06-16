OMAHA, Neb. — For Stanford, this is nothing new.

The Cardinal (44-18) is making its third straight appearance in the College World Series, and this one starts on Saturday at 2 p.m. when it meets Wake Forest (52-10) in the third game of the tournament. On the other hand, the Demon Deacons are making their third-ever appearance in the CWS, and the first since they won it in 1955.

Stanford won the championship in 1987 and 1988, so it has a drought of its own to address, but for Coach David Esquer, just being in the hunt again works for him. It's his seventh trip to Omaha, including two times as a player, a coach at Cal-Berkeley.

"Well, this never gets old," Esquer said during the team's news conference on Thursday. "I could come back here every year and bring a team and give then this experience and be happy just for them to experience and be happy for them to experience the whole postseason, whether it's a regional because, obviously, again, you have to win a regional and super regional, and those are exciting enough."

It was certainly exciting for the Cardinal to emerge from its Super Regional.

Drew Bowser hit a fly ball to right-center field that the Texas fielders apparently lost in the lights. The ball dropped in for an RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth, and No. 6 Stanford took a 7-6 victory in the winner-take-all showdown.

Bowser and his teammates have an edge over the Demon Deacons, who have no experience at all in Omaha. Left-handed pitcher Quinn Matthews, who threw 156 pitches in a complete-game performance against the Longhorns, said being familiar with Omaha and Charles Schwab Field is an edge.

"You know the ground. You know the field," Matthews said. "You know the atmosphere, and you know what it's like to try and go to sleep at night, honestly, with the jitters, the energy, the adrenaline of being here ... Everything is amplified a little bit."

Catcher Alberto Rios, who is on an eight-game hitting streak, said he thinks the team knows what it needs to do to win a third CWS.

"It's just a familiar territory. We know what it takes," Rios said. "We know what we need to do, and I think it's just a matter of time that we just go out there, play our game and let the chips fall where they will."

Where those chips fall will depend on if the Cardinal can solve a Wake Forest pitching staff that's been stingy for most of the season and a batting order that's coming off a nine-homer game in beating Alabama 22-5 in the second game of the Super Regional in Winston-Salem.

And just like Wake Forest expects to do, Rios and his teammates are banking on a long stay in Omaha.

" ... We just don't want to take the jerseys off," he said. "We want to play as many games as we can together. We want to play as many games as we can here at Charles Schwab, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

WAKE NOTES: Gene Hooks Field at David F. Couch Ballpark is considered a hitter-friendly field. It's 310 feet to left field, 300 to right field and 400 feet to straightaway center field. When the Demon Deacons take their swings against Stanford on Saturday, they'll find hitting a home run at Charles Schwab Field more of a challenge. It's 335 feet down the lines in left and right field and 408 feet to center.

Brock Wilken, the ACC's all-time home run hitter, isn't sweating it.

"It actually looks a lot bigger on TV than it is in person," Wilken said. "(The ball) carries a good bit here. So, going out there and trying to stay within our planning approach. If we do that, we'll be alright."

Whatever the crowd that follows Wake Forest to Omaha, Coach Tom Walter is grateful for those who came to "The Couch" throughout the regular season and postseason.

"The community support, which has really been building since the Miami series in March as our ranking continued to climb and our guys continue to respond and get better as the season goes on and continue to win and be so consistent," Walter said. "So, it's really been fun to watch how the Winston-Salem community has rallied around this team."