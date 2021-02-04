Honoring the late Hank Aaron in Winston-Salem is a good idea

It's a little-known fact about the legendary Hank Aaron that ties him to Winston-Salem.
But that fact is an important one in the context of Aaron, who died at the age of 86 last month and is considered by many to be one of the greatest baseball players of all-time.
Before he became a professional in the mid-1950s he had to sign that first contract. And as it so happens, at the age of 18, he signed with the Negro League’s Indianapolis Clowns at the Winston-Salem train station.
Now, there’s are a few Winston-Salem citizens who think it’s a good idea to put up a monument or a plaque at the Union Train Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When Aaron came to the train station in 1951 the street name was Claremont Ave.
“I believe it would be meaningful and obviously appropriate to place a historical marker at the recently refurbished station commemorating that important milestone in Aaron’s legendary career,” said David Solomon, a Winston-Salem resident who is a college basketball coach and a historian. “It’s an important part of American history.”
Mayor Allen Joines has heard about the idea and is in favor of it.
“The city is considering a story board for Union Station, and this could be an important addition,” Joines wrote in an e-mail.
Joines said he’s also floated the idea to Annette Scippio, who is member of the Winston-Salem City Council representing the East Ward.
According to Bill Slack, a legendary minor league manager in Winston-Salem, Aaron told him about the time Aaron's mother put him on a train from Mobile, Alabama to Winston-Salem. The reason he was sent there was because the Clowns were traveling and playing and happened to be in Winston-Salem in November of 1951.
After Aaron got off the train, the Clowns signed him to a contract that paid him $200 a month.
He later went on to hit 755 career home runs after signing with the Milwaukee Braves. Aaron moved with the team to Atlanta before he ended his playing career back in Milwaukee playing for the Brewers in 1975 and ’76.
Nigel Alston, the executive director of the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, said anything the city can do to honor Aaron is a good move.
“To honor a legend like Hank Aaron for all he represented to baseball, his race and humanity, and the fact that our community and the train station had a part in it would be outstanding,” Alston said.
Bill Slack, who was a manager for Winston-Salem’s minor league baseball team for several years starting in the 1960s and up until the early 1980s’, worked with Aaron for close to 20 years in the Atlanta Braves’ organization.
Slack, 87, ended up forming a great relationship with Aaron and decided in 1985 to leave the Boston Red Sox organization and work for Aaron.
Victor Slack, 66, who is a son of Bill’s, said his father loved working for the Braves and with Aaron.
“He worked for the Red Sox for 33 years since he came out of high school, but then the Braves and Hank Aaron convinced him to work with them,” said Victor, who lives in Lewisville.
Upon hearing that Aaron could get honored for signing his first pro contract in Winston-Salem, Victor loved the idea.
“I think that would be great,” Victor said. “I know that Hank Aaron was also in Winston-Salem when the new ballpark was being planned (in 2007), so my dad and Hank had a great relationship.”
Victor said his father, who lives in Murrells Inlet, S.C., has had some recent health issues but is doing OK.
“He has his good days and bad days,” Victor said.
In 2008, Bill Slack told the Journal and writer Dan Collins about Aaron’s first trip to Winston-Salem in 1951.
"He said, ‘Probably as scary a moment as I had was when I was 17 (actually, he was 18). My momma put me on the train in Mobile, Alabama, and it was going to Winston-Salem, North Carolina,’” Slack told the Journal in 2008. “’She packed me a big brown bag of sandwiches and stuff to eat and she put me on this seat right here and said ‘Don't you get off of this seat until you get to Winston-Salem and there will be somebody there to meet you.'
"That's when he joined the Indianapolis Clowns."
