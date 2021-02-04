Honoring the late Hank Aaron in Winston-Salem is a good idea

Slack, 87, ended up forming a great relationship with Aaron and decided in 1985 to leave the Boston Red Sox organization and work for Aaron.

Victor Slack, 66, who is a son of Bill’s, said his father loved working for the Braves and with Aaron.

“He worked for the Red Sox for 33 years since he came out of high school, but then the Braves and Hank Aaron convinced him to work with them,” said Victor, who lives in Lewisville.

Upon hearing that Aaron could get honored for signing his first pro contract in Winston-Salem, Victor loved the idea.

“I think that would be great,” Victor said. “I know that Hank Aaron was also in Winston-Salem when the new ballpark was being planned (in 2007), so my dad and Hank had a great relationship.”

Victor said his father, who lives in Murrells Inlet, S.C., has had some recent health issues but is doing OK.

“He has his good days and bad days,” Victor said.

In 2008, Bill Slack told the Journal and writer Dan Collins about Aaron’s first trip to Winston-Salem in 1951.