The journey to reach Omaha began well before Josh Hartle actually put on a Wake Forest baseball uniform.

Hartle grew up in King and was attracted to the Demon Deacons. He could be making his way through the minor leagues now, or even in the major leagues at this point. But rather than take his shot at The Show, he decided to pass on the offer of millions of dollars to start the next phase of his pitching career in Winston-Salem. It may have been conditioned behavior to fall in with Wake Forest, but this weekend, it means he'll be pitching before family and friends in the Winston-Salem Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Wake Forest will play George Mason on Friday at 7 p.m. at David L. Couch Ballpark. Preceding that game, Maryland will play Northeastern at 1 p.m.

"It's really cool to be hosting a regional in Winston, where I grew up my whole life," Hartle said. "I have a bunch of people behind me that I've lived with in the community and grown up with. It's cool to have them reach out to me and say 'congrats.' I'm really excited for our community and I'm ready."

Unlike last weekend, the weather forecast doesn't include rain, meaning the Demon Deacons won't have to slosh through the weekend as they did when they dropped a 7-2 decision to Miami in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in a game that was moved from Durham Bulls Athletic Park to Boshamer Stadium at UNC to ensure both semifinal games were played.

Hartle, who was slated to start against Miami, actually came on in relief of Sean Sullivan to keep the Hurricanes from getting too far out of reach. He gave up four earned runs on seven hits in a performance necessitated by the weather. Coach Tom Walter brought him out in the third inning, in part because of the uncertainty of last Saturday's weather.

"I hated to take John Hartle out of starting and kind of get him out of rhythm," Walter said. "So, it kind of disrupted the whole routine of a whole day and that's on me."

Another concern that never emerged beyond that stage was the condition of the mound. Between innings, and sometimes between pitchers, the grounds crew at Boshamer poured bag after bag of solution on the infield dirt and on the mound to keep the field as dry as possible. The conditions led Hartle to alter his delivery.

"I went predominantly in the stretch, mostly after they put dirt on the mound between innings," Hartle said. "There were some problems, but the Carolina grounds crew did a great job."

Rain won't be an issue this weekend, if the forecast holds up. And Hartle is scheduled to pitch Sunday, following Seth Kenner in the opener and Josh Lowder on Saturday. The games are sold out, meaning Hartle will have plenty of folks – including neighbors and friends – cheering him on.

"it's definitely surreal," he said. "It's something you dream about as a kid. But, you know, we expected this and now it's true. So we go out and play."