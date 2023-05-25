Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DURHAM — Rhett Lowder shook off a wobbly start to maintain his unbeaten streak, and Brock Wilken edged closer to another Wake Forest record on Thursday as the top-seeded and top-ranked Demon Deacons beat Pitt 7-1 in the ACC baseball tournament to advance to the semifinals.

Wake Forest is the first No. 1 seed to make the semifinals since the tournament format changed in 2017. The last No. 1 seed to make the championship game was North Carolina in 2013. The Demon Deacons play Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m.

Lowder (13-0) gave up two doubles that led to a run for the Panthers in the first inning, then gave up a one-out double in the second. The Panthers missed an opportunity to knock the two-time ACC pitcher of the year out of the game and they paid for it. He struck out the side in the second to add to one he got in the first inning and finished with six strikeouts while allowing only the three doubles.

Wilken, a second-team all-ACC selection, reached base five times, including a third-inning home run. He's third in the nation in homers and leads the conference. Also, Wilken has hit the most career home runs among active players in NCAA Division I baseball.

Wake Forest (46-9) struck early against Pitt starter Logan Evans and knocked him out in the third inning. Tommy Hawke drew a walk to lead off the game and scored on a Lucas Costello double to center field. Nick Kurtz walked and Brock Wilken singled deep to shortstop. Justin Johnson flied out to the warning track in center field to send Costello home and Bennett hit into a force play to score Kurtz with the third run.

Pitt (24-31) got one run back in the bottom of the first on successive doubles by Sky Duff and Noah Martinez. After stranding two runners in the second, the Demon Deacons added three more runs in the third. Wilken led off the inning with his 26th home run of the season, adding to his single-season record and leaving his four short of the school career mark of 69.

Danny Corona drew a two-out walk and Bennett Lee followed with his fourth homer of the year, a blast to the right of the manual scoreboard in left-center field.

Wilken doubled to right field in the fifth and Bennett singled him home to boost Wake's lead to 7-1.

Dom Popa hit a bases-empty home run off Wake Forest reliever Michael Massey in the bottom of the eighth, but Corona followed an infield single by with a homer to right to start the top of the ninth. A Hawke single drove home the third run of the inning.