OMAHA, Neb. — The silence of the bats finally caught up to Wake Forest at the College World Series.

Batting a paltry .193 with just 11 hits entering Wednesday’s night’s game against LSU, the Demon Deacons scored two early runs but couldn’t do much more at the plate as the Tigers took a 5-2 victory on Wednesday, setting up a decisive third showdown between the teams on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT to determine who advances from their side of the bracket to the best-of-three finals.

Earlier Wednesday, one team moved on. Florida advanced to the championship bracket with a 3-2 victory over TCU.

Of its six runs scored in the previous two games, Wake Forest has only one run earlier than the sixth inning. They got two in the second inning against the Tigers, but couldn’t cash in with runners in scoring position in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings. The Deacs only had seven hits this time out.

“We had people on base all day,” said Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter. “We were 2-for-17 with runners on base today. You’re going to be hard-pressed to win a game with those kids of numbers and people on base.”

It appeared the Demon Deacons would snap that early-game spell after Nick Kurtz and Brock Wilken drew two-out walks off LSU starter Javen Coleman. Justin Johnson flied to center to end the threat and prolong the drought.

Wake repeated the first inning with interest, loading the bases and stirring up its always energetic dugout. Coleman was pulled and Blake Money came on to relieve him. Tommy Hawke singled up the middle, scoring Pierce Bennett from third. Bennett Lee got the green light to go home from second and was facing a close play at the plate, but the throw from centerfielder Dylan Crews hit the mound and died well short of the plate. Lee’s head-first slid unbuttoned his jersey, and given the heat in Omaha, the ventilation might have been a relief.

That ended Money’s night. Griffin Herring came on and prevented further damage, getting Kurtz to strike out with runners on the corners. Finally, Wake Forest had some early runs to work with.

After Wake Forest starter Seth Keener retired the Tigers in order in the first, LSU got a run off him in the second. Cade Beloso walked and Brayden Jobert got a two-out double down the right-field line to get Beloso home. Alex Milazzo’s infield single put runners on the corners, but Josh Pearson grounded out to first.

Keener fared worse in the third inning. Two walks sandwiched around a single loaded the bases and a wild pitch tied the score. Beloso then hit a 2-0 pitch into the Wake Forest bullpen, giving the Tigers a 5-2 lead and the largest deficit the Deacs have faced in the NCAA tournament.

Had Walter stuck with his gut feeling, Beloso would never have hit that home run. He would have been standing on first base.

“I had a chance to walk Beloso there, 2-0 count.” Walter said. “I wanted to do it. I was in-between. I should have pulled the trigger on an intentional walk there and loaded the bases. Should have walked him in that situation and I think it would have been a totally different game had I done that.”

Keener came out for the fourth and retired the side in order, but a one-out walk to Tré Morgan and a wild pitch that moved him to second ended Keener’s day and brought in Sean Sullivan, who kept LSU in check until Wake could forge a rally.

That rally appeared to be building in the eighth, but with runners on first and second and two out, Hawke’s line drive was snagged by third baseman Tommy White.

“We had a lot of situational at-bats to get some runs and gain some momentum,” Bennett said. “Credit to their pitchers. They slowed it down.”

Then came the ninth inning. Lucas Costello got a leadoff walk, but Kurtz took a called third strike, as did Brock Wilken. Johnson grounded out to end the game.

Hitters two through five, Costello, Kurtz, Wilken and Johnson, were 0-for-15. Kurtz and Wilken each struck out twice, and Johnson struck out three times.

“Clearly, we need to get (Kurtz) and (Johnson) going,” Walter said. “We might flip the order a little bit and get Pierce up into that five hole and maybe give JJ a little bit of a breather, a little less pressure situations. We need JJ and (Kurtz) to get going. “If we’re going to make a run at this title, we’re going to need those two guys to get rolling.”

Herring got the win for LSU, while Keener suffered the loss. Starting pitchers for Thursday’s game weren’t announced.

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 21