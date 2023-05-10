Top-ranked Wake Forest celebrated its new status in the college baseball polls with a 14-4 victory over UNC Greensboro, making the 2023 team the fastest in school history to reach 40 wins as well as the first in the nation this year to reach that mark.

The Demon Deacons (40-7, 18-5 ACC) hit five home runs in the victory, two of them by Nick Kurtz. Bases-empty shots by Kurtz and from Lucas Costello in the first inning got Wake Forest started. Kurtz's second home run came in the third inning, and a bases-empty homer by Brock Wilken extended the Wake Forest lead to 5-1.

It was Kurtz's third multi-homer game of the season.

Wake broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning, its second highest scoring inning of the year. Costello and Wilken posted RBI-singles before Justin Johnson cleared the bases with a three-run double to the gap in right center field. Danny Corona capped the inning with a three-run home run to right field.

"It was a good, solid team win heading into a big weekend against Florida State," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said of Tuesday night's victory.

After breaking the school's career home run record on April 25 with the 59th of his career, Wilken is now chasing the ACC career home run record. The Valrico, Fla. native's solo shot in the third against the Spartans gave him 61, moving him into a tie for the third place with Pat Clougherty of NC State. The conference record of 69 was set by Anthony Maisano, who played for both Wake Forest and Georgia Tech from 1986 through 1990.

Wilken needs three homers to tie the school single-season mark of 24 by Brendan Tinsman last season, and by Billy Masse in 1988.

The 2002 Wake Forest team needed 49 games to get 40 wins. The 2023 team is the eighth team in program history to reach 40 wins.

Going into the weekend, Florida State (19-28, 6-18 ACC) is on a four-game winning streak. The Seminoles swept Mercer in a three-game weekend series and beat Jacksonville on Tuesday night.