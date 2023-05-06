Joe Vetrano and Kyle Wolff hit home runs in the top of the 12th inning, giving No. 17 Boston College a 11-9 victory over No. 2 Wake Forest in a game on Saturday that seesawed in the late innings.

Vetrano hit two home runs for the Eagles, with the second coming off reliever Cole Roland, the fourth of five Wake Forest pitchers. Roland retired the next two batters before Wolff homered to nearly the same spot as Vetrano, clearing the fence to the right of the manual scoreboard in left field at David L. Couch Ballpark.

BC (30-15, 13-12 ACC) had a complete turnaround from Friday night, when it lost 6-0 after the Demon Deacons hit five home runs. On Saturday, the Eagles hit six homers while Wake Forest (38-7, 17-5 ACC) managed just one extra-base hit.

"We had the game right where we wanted it twice," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. "They played a good ballgame today, and you know, we'll answer. We'll come out tomorrow. We got Josh Hartle on the mound with a chance to win our eighth series of the year, so we kind of have it right where we want it."

The game appeared to be in Wake's grasp after a second rally. Pierce Bennett walked to start the bottom of the eighth. Justin Johnson followed with an opposite-field single that moved Bennett to third. After Jake Reinisch struck out swinging, Bennett Lee hit a ball that bounced high off the dirt in front of the plate. Relief pitcher Andrew Roman fielded the ball and threw it to catcher Peter Burns, who had it glance off his glove. Bennett slid under Burns and sprawled to the right of the plate. Johnson, who was hot on Bennett's heels, managed to avoid trampling his teammate.

Lucas Costello cleared the bases with a double down the left-field line, putting Wake Forest ahead 9-6.

Boston College fought back and tied the score for the second time, this time off closer Camden Minacci. After Minacci gave up a single and a walk, Burns atoned for his error by lining an 0-1 pitch down the right-field line, making the score 9-9.

Brock Wilken opened the bottom of the ninth with a walk and moved to second on Bennett's sacrifice bunt. But Wilken got no farther.

John West (3-3), the 6-foot, 8-inch BC pitcher who was scheduled to start on Sunday, threw four innings in relief without giving up a hit, He struck out four.

Roland (1-1) was the loser for Wake Forest.

Demon Deacon starter Sean Sullivan surrendered a two-out single in the first inning, then gave up a leadoff home run to Burns in the third. He retired seven in a row after that, and stranded runners on second in the fifth and sixth innings.

Chris Flynn sailed through the Demon Deacons, pitching two-hit ball through five innings. It was after he left that things unraveled for BC.

After reliever Joey Ryan got Tommy Hawke to line out to left field, he gave up a single to Costello and a walk to Nick Kurtz. A walk to Wilken loaded the bases, and Bennett singled to left, scoring Costello and Kurtz to tie the score. Johnson drove in Wilken with a single, and pinch-hitter Reinisch got an RBI-single to score Bennett. Marek Houston capped the rally with a two-out single to bring Johnson home for a 5-2 lead.

The Eagles greeted Wake reliever Seth Keener with a rally of their own to tie the score in the seventh. After a walk and a double, Cohl Mercado smashed a three-run home to the left of the video board in right-center field. In the eighth, Joe Vetrano smashed a bases-empty shot well over the right field fence to break the tie.

Despite the setback, Walter said Wake Forest can still have a good weekend and he took that message to his team.

"The main message is we've got a chance to win our eighth series of the year tomorrow," he said. "And we've got to turn the page quickly and get back to playing Deacon baseball."