The top five spots in the latest NCAA Division I baseball poll did not change from last week, meaning Wake Forest is still ranked second behind LSU.

South Carolina, Florida and Vanderbilt stayed put as well. After that come the changes.

Arkansas and Stanford moved up one spot to start the next five, Coastal Carolina fell from sixth to eighth after losing to Wake last Tuesday. Connecticut move from 10th to ninth, and Duke made the biggest leap, going from 20th to 10th.

Two North Carolina teams are among the next five. Miami is 11th, up from 16th last week. West Virginia came from 18th to 12th and Campbell fell from ninth to 13th. East Carolina is 14th and Oregon State is 15th.

The final ten are Dallas Baptist, Oregon, Tennessee, Boston College, Arizona State, Virginia, UTSA, Maryland, Cal State-Fullerton and Northeastern, which wasn't in the poll last week.

The Demon Deacons (37-6, 16-4 ACC) knocked off Coastal Carolina, 11-1, to start the week. Instead of the usual weekend series against an ACC school, Wake hosted Wofford and High Point.

On Saturday, Wake Forest overcame a 4-1 deficit and knocked off the Terriers, 18-5. Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, Tommy Hawke hit a bases-empty home run off the scoreboard in right-center field and Pierce Bennett added a two-run homer to left-center. An eight-run sixth inning secured the victory.

In his 11th start of the season, Rhett Lowder pitched six innings in raising his record to 9-0, one of four pitchers in the country and the only one in the ACC with a 9-0 record or better.

Josh Hartle and Camden Minacci combined to shut out High Point, 15-0 in a seven-inning contest on Sunday.

Hartle pitched five innings, gave up five hits and struck out nine. Minacci struck out three in his two innings of work.

Brock Wilken hit his 20th home run of the season in the fifth inning. It also raised his Wake Forest career record to 60.

"I was really happy with the way Josh Hartle threw the ball today. He had all four pitches working and it was good to see him get his changeup going," Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. "I thought he threw that and his curveball really well tonight. It was good to get Cam Minacci out there for six outs, which we had not done in a while. He needs to be able to do that for us down the stretch."

The stretch run begins next weekend, when Wake Forest returns to conference play, hosting Boston College beginning Friday.