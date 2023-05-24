Oak Grove baseball is in the midst of its longest winning streak, has made its first regional final and is one win away from making the NCHSAA 3A state championship series.

On Tuesday, No. 13 seed Oak Grove (19-9) won game one of the best-of-three western regional final on the road, 5-2, over No. 3 West Henderson. It plays game two at 7 p.m. Thursday at home. If necessary, there will be a game three at 5 p.m. Saturday at West Henderson.

“Off the field, I think it’s our senior leadership,” said Grizzlies first-year coach Chase Mitchell. “We have great seniors who do the right things on the field and off the field. They hold each other accountable on the field and that’s a big thing. It makes my job easy when you have seniors that lead the way the way that our guys do.

“On the field, we have been a team that has relied heavily on our defense and pitching this year. Here as of late, we have been swinging it (the bat) a little better than we did at the beginning of the year, which I think has contributed to this little run that we are on, a 13-game winning streak," Mitchell said. "So we are definitely starting to see a little bit better at the plate, which has taken a little bit of stress off our pitching and defense, but those two things, the fielding and our pitching staff, have carried us throughout the year.”

Prior to this season, Oak Grove has made the playoffs three times in four seasons, not counting the 2020 season which was canceled due to COVID-19. The Grizzlies’ deepest playoff run came in 2019 when it went 17-9, its most wins up to this year, and lost in the fourth round to West Lincoln, 4-3.

In 2022, the Grizzlies went 11-9 and lost 2-1 in the first round to Northwest Cabarrus. In his first season as head coach, Mitchell sees more chemistry and togetherness from this year’s team, which has meant being together in the hallways, high-fiving each other and willingly coming together as opposed to being there just because they happen to all be on the same baseball team.

Beginning as junior varsity coach in 2018, Mitchell was a varsity assistant last season under coach Mike Meadows, who was his baseball coach at North Davidson.

“With being the JV coach and then moving up to the varsity, I’ve had the opportunity to see some of these guys for four years,” Mitchell said. “That’s rare. It doesn’t happen all of the time where a coach gets to move on throughout the ranks with a team and see a team develop. We’ve done a lot of great things off the field this year, all of the guys buying in off the field with each other. We had a little cookout right before the conference tournament got rolling and that was cool to get everybody together off the field.

“I think everybody just gets along very well and like I said, the team camaraderie is very good.”

Mitchell can’t attribute a particular thing he has done towards creating this team’s increased unity, but describes himself as a more laid-back coach who finds balance between joking around and holding the team accountable in serious situations.

The coach said there is leadership in different forms for this group. He identified senior Ethan Yarborough as less vocal, but a competitor that you would “want to go to war with.” Senior Bo Tiller is vocal and was called an “absolute character” who creates laughter and “keeps everything interesting in practice.” Senior Jarred Lindholm was identified as someone setting a good example, while juniors Jake Smith and Dawson Shelton are younger leaders whom the coach looks forward to having back next year.

Playing a difficult schedule, the Grizzlies lost six of its first eight games, with notable losses coming to NCHSAA 4A No. 2 Pinecrest, NCISAA 4A state semifinalist Charlotte Christian 1-0 in 10 innings and NCISAA 3A state runner-up High Point Christian.

Earlier in the season, it had highlight wins over Metro 4A Conference third-place Southeast Guilford, Mid-State 2A champion West Stokes and Central Piedmont 4A Conference tournament champion West Forsyth.

Still, it entered spring break 6-9 after splitting a two-game conference set with North Davidson and losing one game on April 4 and another on April 5 to conference foe Ledford, who won the Mid-Piedmont 3A regular season title.

The Grizzlies haven’t lost since, which includes avenging Ledford in the conference tournament finals. It lost 8-2 and 7-3 to the Panthers previously but won 6-0 on May 4.

This season, a key part has been its pitching staff, with No. 1 arm and right-hander Lindholm bringing a mid-80s fastball, a slider and a changeup. Left-hander and No. 2 pitcher Yarborough, who will be starting Thursday, sits in the low 80s, but makes up for less speed by hitting the corners of the plate and throwing hitters off-balance with effective off-speed stuff. Righty closer Shelton throws an upper-80s to low-90s fastball with what Mitchell called “one of the better sliders that I have seen in high school baseball.”

In addition to pitching, Shelton leads the team in batting average at .390 and in RBIs with 28, to go with 25 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs and 30 walks. Leadoff batter Jake Smith is batting .387 and is 36-for-36 in stolen base attempts.

Sophomore Kaden Hart missed much of the season due to shoulder surgery and made his season debut in the second-round playoff against West Rowan. In that game, the 6-foot, 225-pounder hit a home run in his second at-bat and has batted .385 during his abbreviated action.

Mitchell complimented senior Brayden Bowman for playing catcher out of necessity, despite being recruited by colleges to play in the infield.

“I think everybody does a great job of being ‘We’ guys and not ‘Me’ guys,” Mitchell said. “Everybody on the team I feel like has a role, understands that role and tries to execute it to the best of their ability. We have guys that have bought into roles that they didn’t think that they were going to buy into this year…We have guys that like each other and want to perform for each other and they get along on and off the field. We have fun doing what we do and that’s what I try to keep a mentality of.”