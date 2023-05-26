Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Oak Grove baseball team lost 2-1 to West Henderson at home on Thursday to force a deciding NCHSAA 3A regional finals game three with historic implications.

No. 13 seed Oak Grove (19-10), making its first-ever regional appearance, and No. 3 West Henderson (24-5), making its first regional since 1992, were scheduled to play the rubber match at 7 p.m. on Friday at West Henderson. A win for the Grizzlies would mean their first trip to a state championship series, while the Falcons hope to reach the finals for the first time since that 1992 title-winning season.

"We made a couple of errors early, which cost us," said Oak Grove coach Chase Mitchell. "They made a couple of timely hits and we didn't. They had a good guy on the mound that we struggled to hit, and it seemed like he got stronger as the game went on, but the good thing is that we get to play again (on Friday)."

West Henderson started the scoring with senior catcher Alex Anderson hitting a solo home run with one out in the top of the first.

In the top of the second, the Falcons' junior designated hitter, Jackson Lynn, hit a line-drive single to right. The ball, misplayed by the Grizzlies' Cam Sharpe, went to the wall, allowing Lynn to get to third.

From there, a pop single over the head of second baseman Keanan White was enough to score Lynn from third to make the score 2-0.

"I feel like the outfield is really big (at Oak Grove)," said Falcons coach Jackie Corn. "Jackson had a really good at-bat. He had two strikes on him, but just doing a good job battling, stayed inside the ball.

"I know the ball had a little cut on it and the outfielder kind of dove for it and it got away from him, but they had the infield in, which was a big thing and we put a ball in play which put pressure on them. The infielders were playing in, the outfielders were playing back, so it really gave a lot of room and ultimately just misplayed the ball right there and we were lucky to score right there."

Oak Grove scored its only run in the bottom of the third. After a leadoff single by Keanan White, a groundout to shortstop resulted in a fielder's choice out at second base. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Jake Smith stole second to put himself at 37-for-37 on stolen base attempts this season.

Smith went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout to third baseman Colin Ingle.

Both starters pitched complete games, with the Falcons' Truitt Manuel allowing just three hits and striking out 10 batters on 107 pitches.

Oak Grove starter Ethan Yarborough held the Falcons scoreless over his final five innings. Yarborough, a senior, allowed five hits over the entire game but three of them came in the first two innings.