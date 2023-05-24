DURHAM — Pittsburgh slugged a season-high five home runs to approach an ACC record on Wednesday and took a 9-5 victory over Notre Dame on the second day of pool play in the conference tournament

The Panthers (24-30) will now face top-seeded and nationally top-ranked Wake Forest (45-9) in Thursday’s 11 a.m. game with the chance to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round. The Demon Deacons took two of three in the teams’ regular-season series last month in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh hit leadoff home runs in the first, second and seventh innings. It has won at least one game in each of the four tournaments in which it has qualified and seeks to reach the semifinals from pool play for the third time, the other times coming in 2018 and 2022.

Sky Duff greeted Notre Dame starter Aiden Tyrell (8-3) with his fifth home run of the year to start the game, helping Pitt take a 2-0 lead. After an RBI single by Brooks Coetzee III in the bottom of the first to cut the Irish deficit in half, Justin Acal led off the Pitt second with his 10th homer of the year.

The Panthers used the long ball to pull away. A three-run shot by Noah Martinez, his 13th of the season, gave Pitt a 6-3 in the top of the fourth. A ground-ball out in the bottom of the inning cut the gap to 6-4 for Notre Dame. Acai grounded into a double play that produced a run in the fifth, Kyle Hess slugged his 10th to open the seventh, and Dom Popa’s first homer of the year with two outs in the seventh gave the Panthers a cushion.

Dylan Simmons (2-2) pitched 3.1 innings of relief to pick up the win for Pitt, and Nash Bryan finished up for his eighth save.

Pitt’s five homers were two short of the ACC Championship single-game record of seven set by Louisville against Clemson at Charlotte in 2021.

In the second game, Virginia pounded Georgia Tech 15-1 in a game that was stopped in the seventh inning.

The Cavaliers (45-11) extended their winning streak to 10 games, the second time that’s happened this season. Virginia solidified the triumph with an eight-run fifth inning after having built a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Two doubles, a triple and a three-run homer highlighted the inning, and Virginia added three more runs in the seventh inning.

Nick Parker went the distance for Virginia, giving up an earned run on four hits. He walked one and struck out five in picking up his sixth victory without a loss. Aeden Finiteri (2-4) lasted into the fifth inning and gave up six of the eight runs scored by Virginia, and also walked two and struck out three.

In their two games against North Carolina and Virginia, the Yellow Jackets gave up 26 runs.

The third game of the day between Clemson and Virginia Tech, didn’t end before press time. In Tuesday night’s third game, N.C. State beat Duke 8-7 in 11 innings.

Also on Thursday’s schedule, North Carolina plays Virginia at 3 p.m. and Miami plays N.C. State at 7 p.m.