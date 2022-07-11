Colson Montgomery's journey through the Chicago White Sox organization is right on schedule

Colson Montgomery isn’t shy about professing his love for basketball even though he’s a professional baseball player working his way up the food chain in minor league baseball.

Montgomery, 20, is a 2021 first-round draft pick of the White Sox who is tearing it up these days for the Winston-Salem Dash. When he was drafted last summer in the first round as the 22nd overall pick and signed for just over $3 million he put basketball on the shelf.

“Yeah, I don’t play much anymore but I can admit I miss basketball,” said Montgomery, a shortstop from Indiana where he was a high-school star in basketball and baseball at Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Indiana.

While he misses basketball he hasn’t missed much in baseball so far in his pro career. He will enter Tuesday's game at Asheville on a streak of reaching base in 45 straight games going back to earlier this summer at Kannapolis. He was called up by the Dash in late June and in 13 games he’s hitting .333 and has an incredible .999 on-base percentage with the Dash.

At 6-foot-4 and about 220 pounds he’s doing it all for the Dash and loves coming to the ballpark every day. He says Truist Stadium is one of the nicest – and biggest – minor league parks he’s been in.

“The Fourth of July (with more than 8,000 fans in attendance) game was very cool and the atmosphere was something else,” Montgomery said about the 5-1 win over Wilmington.

As a bonus baby first-round pick Montgomery waited to buy anything really expensive until a few days ago. He purchased a new 2022 Ford Bronco that has all the bells and whistles, not to mention the new-car smell.

“I’ve actually only had it for a little while so I’m getting used to it but I love it,” he said.

He laughed when asked about where he parks it around the ballpark.

“I park it pretty far away from everybody so it doesn’t get dinged up,” he said.

He’s also been giving rides to teammates. “I don’t mind giving them rides because I can show off the car a little bit,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery is the second youngest player on the Dash and shaves about once a month looking very much like a 20-year-old. He’s added about 20 pounds of muscle since the White Sox drafted him thanks to his work in the weight room.

“I’d say the hardest part is that every day you come to the park you have to be ready to play,” Montgomery said about the grind of pro baseball. “If you take off a little bit you get behind and you can get beat. It’s a lot mentally and you have to stay focused.”

Manager Lorenzo Bundy of the Dash said it’s not a surprise that Montgomery has been productive since being called up to replace Moise Castillo, who was promoted to Double A Birmingham in late June.

“Colson has been a welcome addition to our lineup,” Bundy said. “Obviously, the organization thinks a lot about him being a No. 1 pick, and he has continued to do the things he was doing offensively. He’s controlled the strike zone, got his hits and he’s gotten on base.”

As for the streak of reaching base, which is one of the best in all of minor league baseball, Bundy is superstitious.

“Knock on wood he’s got a streak going and we’ll just leave it at that,” Bundy said with a laugh.

Again a first inning BB extends Colson Montgomery’s streak. He now sits at 45. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/gbs0pHJ0uu — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 10, 2022

Montgomery, who in 84 career minor league games is hitting .315, really wasn’t interested in talking about the streak but didn’t mind sharing his mindset when he’s at the plate. In 310 career at-bats in the minor leagues he’s struck out just 70 times. He's reached base in 55 of his last 58 games going back to last season.

“I really just want to be on time with my swings or even earlier if possible,” he said. “That gives me more time to see the ball whether it’s a curve ball or fast ball, and with two strikes on me I just shorten up my swing a little bit.”

Montgomery comes from a tight-knit family in Holland, Indiana (population of about 500). He started to think about a career in baseball heading into his senior season, but he also had other options after he graduated.

Montgomery had signed to play baseball at Indiana and was also going to get a chance to walk-on to the basketball team. For a kid from Indiana, passing up a chance to play basketball for the tradition-rich Hoosiers doesn’t come around every day.

“It was a hard decision and especially knowing I was going to play for my home state university,” said Montgomery, who helped his high-school team to the state 2-A semifinals his senior season in basketball. “It was a hard decision but I took this as my calling and I don’t regret it at all. Being this young and getting into pro ball gives me a chance to learn every day.”

In his last competitive basketball game Montgomery remembers the sting of losing in the playoffs. He graduated from Southridge as the all-time leading scorer in basketball and once scored 41 points in a game in his junior season.

“Ever since I was a little kid I played (basketball) every day, all day. I mean, I’m from Indiana and that’s what you do,” he said. “Going into my senior year (of high school) we made a run in the state playoffs. Especially the way it ended in the semifinals so that was tough.”

Montgomery’s next challenge is following in the footsteps of Tim Anderson, an all-star shortstop for the White Sox. He was also a first-round draft pick of the White Sox in 2016 and came through Winston-Salem on his way to the majors. Anderson just made his second All-Star Game and will start for the American League late this month in Los Angeles.

“I don’t try to think about any of that stuff because that just puts pressure on myself,” Montgomery said about following the 29-year-old Anderson's path. “Playing the game is hard enough but thinking about moving up isn’t part of my mindset. I’m about looking at each game and doing the best that I can.”

There isn’t a lot of free time for minor league baseball players who are playing 132 games in a span of about 150 days, but Montgomery has found a little time to shoot hoops this summer. He said he’s resisted to play in any pickup games, and admits he doesn’t have a basketball here in Winston-Salem.

“No, I don’t have a basketball in my apartment,” he said, “but I do have my basketball shoes.”