How should MLB teams evaluate players based on a short season? Great question.

"The thing that's difficult about a short season is you don't get to see a player adjust," said one longtime scout from a National League team. "Young guy comes in, he starts hot, killing fastballs. How's it going to play out when they start feeding him sliders and curveballs all the time? Now you learn more about the player, and we can't see that because we didn't have it (this year).

"At the same time, an older player didn't have time to show that he's slipping. It's August, you're at game 120, and holy cow, all of a sudden this guy looks like he's done. The regression process, or the development process, that's where the crapshoot is going to come in. It's up in the air, and there's going to be more misses."

To wit: Phillies rookie reliever Connor Brogdon's first pitch in the majors went for a three-run homer on Aug. 13. He allowed five runs on four hits, including three homers, in his first three outings. But after three weeks at Lehigh Valley, he returned and gave up one hit with a 14-to-2 strikeouts-to-walks ratio in 8 2/3 scoreless innings.

As the Phillies rebuild baseball's worst bullpen, should they take for granted that Brogdon will be a reliable reliever? Or do interim general manager Ned Rice and his circle of advisers need to see more from the 25-year-old former 10th-round pick before they really know what they have?