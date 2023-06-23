OMAHA, Neb. — Some crouched, others hugged. For some of them, their lives as Wake Forest baseball players came to an end in the most painful way the game can inflict.

When Tommy White, a former N.C. State player, smacked Cam Minacci's first pitch into the left-field seats in the bottom of the 11th inning for a two-run home run, LSU claimed a 2-0 victory over the Demon Deacons, ending an epic pitcher's duel and drawing the curtain on a season that will go down as the program's most successful and driven by players who banded together to make it so.

"It was a tough one out there," said third baseman Brock Wilken. "We kind of just embraced each other and reiterated how much we love one another."

Players in the dugout leaned against the rail, watching LSU players exult in their moment. The victory meant the Tigers would advance to the championship bracket of the College World Series, where they will face Southeastern Conference rival Florida in a best-of-three series beginning Saturday. The loss meant Wake Forest would be going home, unable to match the title won by the 1955 team.

Surely, it was not the way Wake Forest wanted to leave Omaha. But at 9:05 p.m., CDT, with the last bit of twilight fading behind Charles Schwab Field, Wilken and some of his teammates came to the reality that their careers in the gold and black had been brought to a close. Major League Baseball will soon be calling for their talents, but the moments and friendships forged over several years will endure.

"This is the last time a lot of us will get to put on this jersey. I'm glad I got to do it with two guys to my right and all 30 guys in the dugout," said Wilken, referring to pitcher Rhett Lowder and Coach Tom Walter, who sat with him during the post-game news conference.

"We've come from so far," said Lowder, who turned in a memorable pitching performance as he challenged LSU ace Paul Skenes and held the Tigers to three hits in seven innings. He's expected to be a first-round pick in the MLB draft, as is Skenes.

"I think just the evolution of Wake Forest baseball, to get where we are now, it's something to be proud of. I'm super grateful, like I said earlier, just to be able to put the jersey on and be a part of what we've built," he added.

Wake Forest built a 54-win season with dominant pitching that produced an cumulative earned run average of 2.85 and bats that reached a .305 average and 130 home runs. During the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and the Winston-Salem Regional and Super Regional, the Deacs compiled a .307 average, 20 home runs and a 3.04 ERA.

Then came Omaha. The pitching held up, but the bats didn't show up. Wilken hit Wake's lone home run during the CWS, and the team hit a collective .165, including just three hits against LSU, two of them off Skenes. Wake made better contact in Thursday night's game, but the line drives never found holes, just Tiger gloves. Danny Corona came the closest to matching Wilken, sending a ball to the warning track in the 10th inning of the deciding game.

"Runs were hard to come by," Walter said of the LSU loss, although that could also describe the entire CWS. "And unfortunately we couldn't find a way to scratch one across there those first 10 innings."

When the news conference ended, Walter shook hands with members of the media who were sitting on the front row and who followed his team throughout the season. He then walked down a corridor, the drained look on his face illustrating the disappointment of a man whose team fell short of its dream. But the coach feels sure he'll be putting another team under the hot Nebraska sun in late June in the future.

"Wake Forest will be back in this game again, and I know it won't be with all these guys on this team because we've got several guys that will be high draft picks, but we've got a couple of seniors, too," Walter said. "I'm sorry they won't be back in this game, but I know Wake Forest will be."

Photos: 2023 College World Series, June 22