Wake Forest (50-10) and Alabama (43-19) meet in a best-of-three Super Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament to claim their stake to Omaha. All three games will be played at David F. Couch Ballpark, with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday at noon. Start times for subsequent games will be announced. The first two games are sellouts.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Wake Forest earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and went a perfect 3-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional, its first time hosting since 2017, with a victory over Maryland and two over George Mason ... With its win over George Mason to clinch the regional title, the Demon Deacons became the first team in program history and the nation to reach the 50-win mark ... Wake Forest scored 48 runs in the regional, the second-highest total in the opening rounds in their NCAA Tournament history.

Alabama advanced to NCAA Super Regional play after sweeping the Tuscaloosa Regional last weekend. A walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth by Jim Jarvis led the Crimson Tide to a 4-3 win over Nicholls last Friday ... In a game that featured six lead changes, a four-run ninth inning pushed Alabama past Troy, 11-8, on Saturday ... The Tide clinched the Tuscaloosa Regional with an 8-0 win over Boston College just before dawn Monday.

ON THE MOUND: Rhett Lowder (14-0) will start the series for Wake Forest. The 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year and first-team All-ACC performer. Lowder is in a tie with Kyle Sleeth for the most wins in a season. Sleeth accomplished his total in 2002. Lowder reached his 14th victory pitching in the regional game against Maryland, a contest which didn't start until 10:45 p.m. because of a lightning delay that pushed the start back nearly five hours. Lowder struck out 11 in six innings and surrendered two earned runs ... Alabama will start Luke Holman, who like Lowder, is a right-hander. Holman pitched six innings in the victory against Nicholls one week ago, giving up two earned runs on five hits and striking out five ... Alabama has not named its starter for game two, but the Wake Forest rotation has usually included Josh Hartle (10-2) and Seth Keener (7-1).

IT'S HAPPENED BEFORE: Alabama and Wake Forest will meet for the fourth time in history, and the first time in 27 years ... The Crimson Tide holds a 3-0 advantage in the series, including a 2-0 mark in the NCAA postseason ... The Crimson Tide and Demon Deacons last met on Feb. 10, 1996, in Kissimmee, Florida, and the Tide took a 10-7 victory ... Alabama and Wake Forest had a postseason meeting on June 9-10, 1950, in Gastonia for the NCAA District III Playoffs. The Tide won by scores of 3-2 and 5-4 to advance to the College World Series ... Five years later, Wake Forest would win the CWS.

EXPECT A CROWD: So far this season, Wake Forest has attracted 54,721 fans to "The Couch, setting a program record. This includes record-breaking crowds during the NCAA Regional opener against George Mason and its second matchup against the Patriots when the Deacs announced a sellout crowd of 3,823 fans for each game. Over the course of the season, Wake Forest fans helped break weekend attendance records three times, highlighted by the current weekend attendance record of 8,096 fans over the course of the final weekend series of the regular season. On May 19, Wake Forest set a single-game regular season attendance record against Virginia Tech with an attendance of 3,023.

EMPTY YOUR WALLET: If you want to go on the secondary market to buy a ticket to the Alabama-Wake Forest series, prepare to drop a lot of change. On the website StubHub, a ticket to Saturday's game is ranging from $171 to $499. For Sunday's game, a general admission seat will set you back between $130 and $614 if you use StubHub.

THE NEXT BEST THING: Fans who don't have tickets can gather and watch the Alabama-Wake Forest action inside Gate 5 of Truist Field in what's billed as "The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina." Festivities on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. and Wake Forest Athletics will announce when the Fan Zone will open prior to the Sunday and Monday (if necessary) games. It's considered a great destination for all fans with tailgating options, live music, video screens, local beverage selections, fun and a variety of food trucks and vendor options. Additionally, Wake Forest Athletics will provide experiences for fans of all ages. Admission is free.