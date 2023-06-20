OMAHA, Neb. — Baseball fans who also have an affinity for trains have found their personal heaven at the College World Series.

Across the street from Charles Schwab Field is an exhibit of passenger cars and locomotives from Union Pacific, which originated in Omaha in 1862. Heading the long line of red and yellow passenger cars is locomotive 4014, nicknamed “Big Boy.” It is an immense engine, shiny and black, whose horn still works. The horn can be heard inside the stadium at random times during game action. Sometimes, it’s sounded upon request, such as when a reporter walked up and asked if they could hear it.

People attending the exhibit are dwarfed by the engine. Even the wheels are huge, standing as tall as some of the people who posed for pictures in front of them.

“So, this type of locomotive, the Big Boy, it was the last evolution of the steam locomotive technology,” said Ed Dickens, senior manager of heritage operations for Union Pacific. “After this, our efforts were all devoted toward modernization diesels and the next newest technology, which was the diesel-electric locomotive.”

“Big Boy” has some impressive statistics. One of 25 built exclusively for Union Pacific, it is 17 feet tall, roughly 12 feet wide, 135 feet long and weighs 610 tons. According to a description on the Union Pacific website, the frames of the Big Boys were “hinged,” or articulated, to allow them to negotiate curves. They had a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, which meant they had four wheels on the leading set of “pilot” wheels which guided the engine, eight drivers, another set of eight drivers, and four wheels following which supported the rear of the locomotive.

“And as you walk through the crowd, the words that people use to describe it, they’re just impressed,” Dickens said. “They’re just awestruck at its physical size, but also just the aura, the ambiance of this locomotive.”

No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941 and was retired 20 years later, according to Union Pacific. It traveled 1,031,205 miles over that time. Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, relocated it to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to begin restoration work. It returned to service in May 2019 to mark the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

The entire set of locomotive and cars will remain in Omaha through Wednesday, and go on display again on June 24 and 25.