The last time former Wake Forest pitcher Marc Palmieri stepped on the mound at what was then Ernie Shore Field, Duke rang him up for five runs in the first inning.

When he returns to the mound at the current David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday, Palmieri will throw just one pitch, but not for the Demon Deacons. He will be throwing out the first pitch at the Demon Deacons' game against N.C. State on Sunday to bring attention to epilepsy. The game was moved from Saturday because of expected inclement weather, and the move means the two teams will play an Easter doubleheader.

Wake Forest will wear special lavender jerseys for epilepsy awareness. An auction is already underway in which fans have the opportunity to bid on game-worn jerseys on GoDeacs.com, with proceeds benefiting the Epilepsy Alliance of North Carolina.

For Palmieri, who became an actor, author and a playwright after his baseball career, epilepsy is something that hits very close to home. His daughter, Anna, was diagnosed with epilepsy when she was five months old. He said she had thousands of seizures as she grew up, and was on as many as eight medications by the time she was 12 years old.

"She would have multiple seizures every night during sleep, so I would sleep on her floor next to her all these years," Palmieri said. "We hoped it would someday go away."

The seizures occurred mostly at night, but they began happening in the daytime as well, "much more furiously and frequently," he said. Ultimately, Palmieri said, the seizures reached the point that they never stopped. But in the midst of those seizures, Anna wanted to continue her dance classes and participate in a recital. Palmieri tried to prevent that, but he was outvoted by his daughter and his wife. And instead of going to the recital, he stayed at home, fearing the worst.

"I refused to attend. I didn't want to see her collapse ... in front of 500 people. And I sat home just ready to get a call to come pick her up or an ambulance or whatever," he said. "And she went on stage and she did her 10 numbers flawlessly.

"You know, I learned a lesson, and that's why I thought it was a book because she had done this amazing thing and it was out of courage," he said.

Emergency surgery was performed and a lesion was removed as well as a portion of her brain. It amounts to a happy ending to the book Palmieri wrote, "She Danced With Lightning: My Daughter's Struggle With Epilepsy And Her Boundless Will To Live." Anna has been seizure-free for four years, and is playing soccer and softball.

"Anna's going to throw a pitch and then I'm going to throw a pitch," Palmieri said, "and it will be in that order because I don't want her to show me up."

Epilepsy is also a personal matter for Wake Forest pitch Rhett Lowder, whose mother is dealing with the disorder. Annette Lowder was diagnosed when her son was 5.

"She definitely been a warrior, and it hasn't always been easy," Lowder said. "There's been ups and downs, a lot of procedures ad surgeries, time in the hospital, time when you're not feeling well and she spends time in her room and you don't see her as much.

"But she puts on a brave face, and she always gets to all of my games despite how she feels. She doesn't let anyone know, and then she gets there and supports me in something," he said. "You know, it hasn't been an easy road for her, but she's strong. If anyone can handle it, it's her."

Lowder was scheduled to pitch in the series opener on Friday.

Pat Gibson, executive director of Epilepsy Alliance North Carolina, said the game could motivate someone to take the time to learn more about it. She's grateful for Wake Forest coach Tom Walter, who took his team to listen to a presentation about epilepsy and offered to help get the word out.

"I am so impressed with someone who thinks of somebody else," Gibson said. "So many people get lost in feeling bad for themselves. But then, there's this group of people that says 'I want to help. I want to do something for somebody else. I want to keep somebody else from going through this pain.' "

It was Walter who also approached Palmieri about the awareness game, and who told him to "Get the arm ready," because he was throwing out the first pitch. And unlike the past, there are no Duke batters. Just people who will benefit from his effort to raise the profile about the disorder and how to treat it.

"Everyone's going to be happy, and hopefully, the Deacs will win," he said. "So, I get the best of all worlds here: a completely inconsequential pitch. No one's going to try to hit it and it's going to be just a great success, the whole thing."