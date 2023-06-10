In an impromptu game of Home Run Derby, Wake Forest and Alabama played to a tie. But it was actually the first game of the NCAA Super Regional, and the top-seeded Demon Deacons fought off Alabama 5-4 to get one step closer to the College World Series.

With fans of both schools anticipating a noon first pitch, the start of the game was delayed by 2 hours, 15 minutes for what Wake Forest athletic officials called "a non-game-related medical event." The school didn't provide any additional information

Tommy Hawke got Wake Forest's first run in a hurry. He hit the first pitch he saw from Alabama starter Luke Holman over the fence in left-center field. Leading off the second inning, Justin Johnson produced the second run when he hit a 1-2 pitch over the fence in center field. Pierce Bennett added another run in the inning when he singled, reached third on a fly ball and a ground ball out and came home on a wild pitch.

Alabama used a pair of home runs in successive innings to tie the score. Caden Rose hit a one-out home run to left to get the Crimson Tide on the board in the second. After Dominic Tamez got a two-out walk, Colby Shelton homered to right field in the third to make it a 3-3 game.

Danny Corona broke the tie with a home run accompanied by some drama. Corona checked his swing on an 0-2 pitch, and third-base umpire Patrick Riley ruled that Corona held up. It brought cheers from the Wake fans and a chorus of boos from the Alabama crowd. Corona hit the next pitch out to right field. Alabama's protests over the checked-swing call lingered, and Alabama hitting coach Matt Raida was ejected.

Finally, a run crossed the plate without benefit of the long ball. Brock Wilken reached second when Alabama second baseman Ed Johnson failed to catch Wilken's towering fly ball. After beating a throw to third on Bennett's fly ball to right field, Wilken came home on Adam Cecere's single to center field with two out.

Rose homered again, this time leading off the eighth. Tommy Seidl singled to center and moved to second when reliever Sean Sullivan's pick-off move got away from first baseman Nick Kurtz. But Sullivan recovered to strike out the next two batters.

Sullivan struck out the side in the Alabama ninth, sparking a celebration at the mound and among the Wake outfielders.

Game two of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Sunday at noon.